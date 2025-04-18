WMMR Invites You to See Mammoth WVH at the Foundry

It’s another celebration at the end of the ‘Q… Pierre Presents returns for an MMRBQ afterparty, featuring Mammoth WVH.

On Monday May 12th, fresh off the ‘RBQ stage the weekend prior, Wolfgang Van Halen and company will join Pierre Robert at the Foundry in Fishtown for a one-of-a-kind concert experience. It’s an up close and personal event with a live performance from the band, plus an interview with our ever-curious rock n’ roll ambassador.

Pierre Presents sessions have given fans a chance to see their favorite bands in a unique light, including Cage The Elephant, The Struts, The Revivalists, Dropkicks Murphys and plenty of others. Now it’s Mammoth’s turn. We know they’re working on a new album, and while we don’t have a timeline for it yet, we’re hoping that they’ll have some new songs ready for you to hear live! The best part? This event absolutely free - but you have to win your way in.

Win Tickets to Pierre Presents: Mammoth WVH

Listen to Pierre’s show on 93.3 WMMR weekdays from 10:30am to 3pm for your chance to score a 4-pack of tickets. We’ve also got a chance to win over on the contest page. Plus, we'll have a Ticket Raid in the near future, with the date and time to be announced by Pierre very soon.

Countdown to MMRBQ

A couple days before this session, Mammoth WVH will be back at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden for MMRBQ 2025. They’re joining Alice In Chains, Three Days Grace and more for a full day of partying with Philly’s finest. Don’t miss this multi-stage all-out festival on Saturday May 10th - get tickets here.