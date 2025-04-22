A Planet’s Greatest Hits: Happy Earth Day! If Earth had a Greatest Hits album, it would span over 4 billion years of molten metal riffs, volcanic solos, and sweet acoustic harmonies of evolution. And today on April 22, EARTH DAY, is when we crank up the amps, throw on a leather jacket and give a standing ovation to the only stage we’ve ever played on: PLANET EARTH! (Insert guitar riffs here) Some of you may know, most won’t, but I absolutely love Mother Nature! Some of you are scratching your heads going??? A full-time Vampire??? Yes, that’s right! I love the ocean most especially. It started with trips to Wildwood as a little boy on the boards, seeing and hearing the sights and sounds of the most peaceful place in the world for me: The beach.



If you’ve ever ventured Down the Shore (Haven’t all of us South Philly kids???) you’ll recall the murals located throughout the streets and avenues, the faces of Chubby Checker, Bill Haley and the Comets and of course, Bobby Rydell. These are part of the Iconic "Mural Wall” and Poppa BamBam schooled me on these; we had all the records and played them indefinitely on tour!



I say this all just as a reminder of how precious our planet is and how much I appreciate it. Recycling is cool, but Earth needs more than just a chorus! It needs a full-on arena tour of change. This Earth Day don’t just hum along—get in the pit and MOSH!!! Plant a tree like it’s a power chord. Join a clean-up crew and bring that punk DIY ethic. Vote like you’re headlining the ballot. Because every little action is a riff in a much bigger anthem.

Earth gave us the beat. The stage. The crowd. It's the only venue that matters, and right now, she needs our tender, love and care the most! At the end of the day, though, the beauty of Earth, like rock ‘n’ roll? It never dies. It adapts, evolves, and comes back louder. So today, whether you're blasting The Rolling Stones, cranking up 93.3 WMMR and hanging upside down with me—let the Earth hear you. Not just your music, but your commitment to keeping this beautiful blue stage spinning for generations to come… Because when Earth thrives, the show goes on.

And down the shore, everything’s alright…