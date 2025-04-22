Halestorm Releases New Single ‘Darkness Always Wins’
Halestorm has released "Darkness Always Wins," a moody new ballad from the band's forthcoming sixth studio album.
Singer Lzzy Hale said in a statement about the song, "'Darkness Always Wins' is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair. It is Reality. History repeating. Evil prevails, and the Good depart first."
She adds, "But we are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The War may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with."
"Darkness Always Wins" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.
The new track is a definite rebrand of Halestorm. In fact, if you go to their official website, you'll be greeted with a page that simply reads, "Text 'DARKNESS' to +1 (615) 802-9260."
Halestorm is hitting the road this summer with Volbeat and The Ghost Inside. A full list of dates is below.
July 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
July 22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
July 24 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
July 25 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
August 2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
August 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
August 13 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
August 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 16 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
August 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
August 19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre