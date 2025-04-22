Halestorm Releases New Single ‘Darkness Always Wins’

Halestorm has released "Darkness Always Wins," a moody new ballad from the band's forthcoming sixth studio album.



Singer Lzzy Hale said in a statement about the song, "'Darkness Always Wins' is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair. It is Reality. History repeating. Evil prevails, and the Good depart first."



She adds, "But we are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The War may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with."



"Darkness Always Wins" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.



The new track is a definite rebrand of Halestorm. In fact, if you go to their official website, you'll be greeted with a page that simply reads, "Text 'DARKNESS' to +1 (615) 802-9260."