AEW’s Adam Copeland Has Fun Run-In with James Hetfield at Toronto Maple Leafs Game

AEW wrestler/WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland was in attendance to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (April 22). Coincidentally, so was Metallica frontman James Hetfield.



Cope was able to get a badass photo with Papa Het, which he shared via Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Ya never know who you’ll run into at a @mapleleafs playoff game! Anyone who knows me, knows that @metallica have been a constant in my life. A soundtrack throughout my entire life. I’m sure that’s the same for a lot of people reading this."



He continued, "Sometimes it’s awesome to meet your heroes. I got to tell him that [my eight-year-old daughter] Ruby LOVES Metallica. Papa Het & Cope. Whoda thunk it? And the Leafs won in OT!!! Helluva night I will truly never forget."