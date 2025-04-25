P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Thursday, April 24, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Rumors say Taylor Swift has felt used in Blake Lively’s legal battle. Martha Stweart praised Glen Powell for his looks and his acting. David Harbour keeps details of his breakup with Lily Allen secret. Pete Davidson says he spent $200,000 on his tattoo removal. Michael Lohan is sentenced to 9 Months in jail for violating probation after assault arrest. Chef Gordon Ramsay's Los Angeles House was targeted in 'Swatting' Call. Netflix’s Wednesday released trailer for the second season. Pee-Wee as Himself documentary trailer was released. They play the clips.

Survey Says (00:31:06) What is the most popular mealtime? What would your perfect day look like? Nearly half of teens believe that social media negatively affects their peers’ mental health. Some mom’s have had to book their own meal on Mother’s Day. Do you consider a bowl of cereal to be a snack or a meal?

Bizarre File (01:16:28) An Australia woman has the world's largest Minion collection; her favorite is Stuart. A group of scientists have tracked chimpanzees' consumption of fermented fruit. A New York man indicted himself for bestiality while his brother was under investigation for pedophilia. A NJ bakery asked its customers to use the drive through if they have strong perfumes or colognes.

Casey Rocket in Studio (01:39:56) Casey Rocket comes in today with his two openers to promote him at Helium Comedy Club.

The Creator Classic, National Prosthodontic Awareness Week & Pearl Jam (02:23:37) Happy National Prosthodontic Awareness Week. Casey is getting tooth implants soon. Nick has been hearing for weeks that Pearl Jam is coming to town.

Mini Stream of Consciousnessner (02:37:18) Not responding to text messages immediately is sometimes necessary.

John Ortiz on Zoom (02:47:53) John Ortiz is narrating a new documentary “Diamond King” that is coming out soon and calls into the show to talk about it.

Bizarre File (03:11:51) A man had a ball stuck in his anus. A mail truck was driving on the opposite side of the road, and the driver was throwing plastic cups out of the window. A taxi crashed outside of a school.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:31:15) Sydney Sweeny and John Davino were spotted together. Gleb’s break up with Eve has left him in tears. The 2025 American Music Awards Nominees Announced. Japanese pop and rock song. Bryan Adams announces 40-date North America tour. Riot Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a stellar upcoming lineup. Billy McFarland says Fyre Festival is now for sale.