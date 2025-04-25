Win Cut The Line Passes for Keenan’s on May 23rd with Preston & Steve

Join Preston & Steve on Friday, May 23rd for their annual LIVE broadcast at Keenan’s North Wildwood, presented by Coors Banquet.

Enter below for a chance to win the most coveted Keenan’s prize: Cut The Line Passes, a VIP Table for 4 people with a bucket of Coors Banquet, and a case of Coors Banquet for your beach house.

Must be at least 21 years of age to enter. One entry per person. Contest ends Fri 4/25/25 at 10am. One (1) entry will be selected from among all eligible entries and contacted via email.