Kevin Smith brings Dogma to BucksCo & Talks Skee-Ball Sex

Dogma is back!! Kevin Smith stopped by and shared a plethora of tales about his life and industry inside scoops. From his parents’ Skee-Ball dates to Ben Affleck forgetting to…

Dogma is back!! Kevin Smith stopped by and shared a plethora of tales about his life and industry inside scoops. From his parents’ Skee-Ball dates to Ben Affleck forgetting to thank him at the Oscars, Kevin’s stories are pretty wild! Coming to the AMC Neshaminy on May 5th, meet Kevin Smith for Dogma’s 25th anniversary tour.

