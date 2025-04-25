Vote Here For Your Favorite Preston & Steve MMRBQ Side Stage Singers

Scroll down to see the auditions, voting is at the bottom of the page.

The Preston & Steve Side Stage returns for year 4 at MMRBQ'25.. We need your help in picking the 10 performers to sing on stage with SideArm. If you ever dreamed about being a talent scout, then this is your shot! Or if you just like great singers, you’ll love this too. There are over 50 performers hoping to win your vote.

Each of the 10 winners you help select will receive a 4-pack of MMRBQ tickets to build up a cheering section. Additional tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Ready to rock the vote? Find your favorite and use your voice to support theirs!

One vote per person, per day, so stop back often. Voting ends May 4th.

Preston & Steve Live Band Karaoke Contestants:

Mary Leszczuk | Fairless Hills, PA

I just got back from overseas and am looking forward to the MMRBQ. I started singing karaoke in 2021 before my first tour and have kept up with it wherever I go. Rock on party people.

Victoria Ziegler | Lansdale, PA

I have been a singer/songwriter performer in the Philadelphia area for over 15 years. I have been a big part of the local music scene playing solo acoustic and as a lead singer in a local indie rock band, Perlin Noise. I really enjoy playing music in all different settings and having fun! I love live band karaoke! I am sharing a video of myself singing with the live band karaoke we had at my company party this past year at the Borgata in Atlantic City. I've have been a big fan of the Preston and Steve show since I was a kid! It would be a huge honor to sing at MMRBQ!

Debbi Coren | Broomall, PA

MMR has been my fav station ! I’m sub’ing w/ bands nowadays after being out of the full-time band biz for yrs. This would be a dream -come -true way to re-enter singing.. I’ve loved Preston & Steve since they started!! I’m a perfect choice—I connect w/audiences in a HUGE way.

Nick Mcgrath | Ridley, PA

Hi, my name is Nick McGrath. Local singer from DELCO. Very grateful to have this opportunity. If I’m selected, I look forward to being part of an amazing day!!! Rock on! Looking forward to Octane

Courtney Rodriguez | Secane, PA

Hi Preston and Steve team! I'm so excited to submit my application for live band karaoke. I attended MMRBQ for the first time last year and had the most incredible time! Music and singing have been my entire life since I was 5 years old. I love performing with a live band and putting my soul into every note. Thank you for considering me!

Erica Valenti | Brookhaven, PA

By day, I’m a part-time paraprofessional and full-time caregiver to my two incredible sons, both living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. But music has always been the rhythm of my life. I've been singing for as long as I could speak—it's not just a passion, it's my therapy, my release, my way of breathing beauty into the chaos.

Jimmy Bastien | Woodbury, NJ

So, I have been called the songbird of my generation by people that have heard me....yeah, that good. I'm a professional shower karaoke singer as the acoustics in my shower are Magical. By day I'm a Dad at his kids' sports, and at night I'm a rockstar trying not to fall asleep in the recliner. I have also been told I should do radio as I have the voice of a superstar and sometimes I turn into a unicorn because of how majestic my voice is.

Ethan James Ervin | Springfield, PA

My name is Ethan James Ervin. I’m 11 years old but music has been the biggest part of my life so far. From my Grandfather who managed the Cabaret night clubs, to my Father who grew up with drum sticks in his hands, you could say music is in my blood. I have had the opportunity to perform several times on stage at the Ardmore Music Hall and also at the World Cafe Live’s main stage. Some of you may know me as Ethan the WMMR/Concert kid who likes to do live concert interviews with Pierre, Jacky, and Brent. I’m lucky to be able to count them all as my friends. I’ve recently completed 2 semesters at the Main Line School of Rock. My performances include songs by The Replacements, Dead Milkmen and several by Metallica. My submitted video is of my performance at World Cafe Live for the School Of Rock’s regional Allstar show, singing ‘SEEK & DESTROY’. I love to sing live as much as I love going to shows! I have attended over 75 shows and festivals including artists like Metallica, Halestorm, Mudvayne, Nothing More, Ghost, Disturbed and Shinedown, to Philly’s own Beru Revue, Tommy Conwell, and The Hooters. I would love to perform for the thousands of fans at the MMR-BQ to add to my resume and introduce myself and share my love of music with the masses. Please vote for me so I can help the younger generations keep Rock & Roll alive!

Pete Liberatori | Ridley Park, PA

I’ve been going to the MMRBQ for years, always dreamed of getting up on stage in front of of my hometown crowd.

Tiffany Kaye | Levittown, PA

Hiii all!! I come from a musical family, and singing has been part of my life for over 30 years now! When u have a passion, u can't stop! Music has always been a release.. and it surely seems to cure all my troubles.. or at least soothe them just a bit! I'm giving this contest a shot, because I love classic rock and WMMR...and I have a big voice that loves to shine! I looove the feel of a crowd, the rush, the intensity...it's awesome! Being on stage with a band is what I enjoy, and to get the chance to do this with WMMR and the crew, would be a once in a lifetime dream! Go 'head and grab a drink and sit and listen to my version of Melissa Etheridge's "Come to my Window"! Vote for me...I would definitely love to represent Bucks County! :)

Brian "Sapp" Sappio | Marlton, NJ

Brian “Sapp” Sappio and Ryan “Oak” Oakley are 2 friends that have known each other since high school. They went on to be college roommates at Rowan University and formed the band, draiden, back in 2004. They self-released an EP under that name and had some local shows in New Jersey and Philadelphia in the early aughts. Once they met their respective wives, they went their separate ways to have families and pursue careers in AV and IT. Ryan continued to dabble with music while living in north Jersey. Brian continued to play open mic nights. Brian started performing solo acoustic shows, until Ryan rejoined him in early 2023. Performing now as the Sapp & Oak Duo, Brian and Ryan's harmonies are what make this band stand out and attract the attention of pubs, restaurants, and breweries all over the area. Please vote for us playing Eve 6's INSIDE OUT. MMR ROCKS!

Brian Lyter | Morrisville, PA

I love music and I love to sing. I love to get people pumped up.

Derek Fitzgerald | Glassboro, NJ

Hey! My name is Derek Fitzgerald, I’ve been studying music industry at rowan university for the past 4 years and I graduate this May. I already have tickets to MMRBBQ this May, and I’ve been looking forward to it for a while. I’ve been performing since I was 15, and I continue performing in my bands ‘Happy Time’, ‘Slim Dogis’, and new band ‘Annalokka’. It’s my passion and I hope to make something of myself one day with it.

Teri Stebner | Wilmington, DE

I have wanted to do this for years and finally got the nerve. I had voice lessons in college and sing in church (contemporary) but really like to entertain and share the gift of song!

Jason McCartney Stern | Philadelphia, PA

My friend called me; said I am a good singer and I should fill this out, and send you a message. I’m Jace. Thanks

Scott Slusher | Haddon Heights

My name is Scott Michael and I’ve been a lifelong singer since I can remember. I’ve been in several bands and do karaoke once or twice every week. I love performing live and getting the crowd going. My art career took off in the form of tattooing and I never got a chance to fully pursue my love for music. Now that I’m 40yrs old this would be a bucket list item for me and really make me feel like a rockstar. I would love the chance to knock this out of the park and fulfill a lifelong dream.

Justina DiFeterici | West Deptford, NJ

I’m 20 years old and I have been singing my entire life! I’ve taken vocal lessons since 7th grade and I would LOVE to play at the same show my favorite band Alice In Chains is playing at!! I’m also the bassist in a metal band called The Age of Ore with my boyfriend and his brother, and we make original music together and I’ve released a few original songs on my own as well :) Music is such a huge part of my life, I’ve been listening to WMMR since I was little and this would be such a great opportunity!

Sammy Vile | Springfield, PA

Hey ya'll, Sammy Vile here. I'm just some delco trash who loves singing in a couple bands and making silly videos on the interwebs. You may have even seen some of my unsolicited reels I made for The Preston and Steve Show whether they liked it or not. Anyway, as Mayor Bob White of Bluffington would say, "Vote for me!"

Michael Andrew Bailey | Pottstown, PA

My name's Mike. I've been a pretty avid listener to mmr for a while. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to be in front of people. I did a bit of singing and performing in high school. Would love to get back out there. I've had a huge health scare that rocked my whole world in a bad way, (so please do mind the wicked scar on my dome). Brain cancer rocked me and my family and I wanted to see if I can still bring my old self. Little booboo in the video but I'm heyo I'm here to sing. Hopefully YouTube doesn't pull it down again.

Joshua Peacock | Langhorne, PA

I’m Josh Peacock - Dad of 2 cool daughters and Sales Director for Broad Street Brewing Co. I have been singing and playing in bands in the Philly circuit for the past 20 years and was an original competitor in PIKL (Philly Industry Karaoke League) - I love to perform and love karaoke!

Lauren Ford | Pennsburg, PA

Glorified 'Not Your Average Listener' Award Recipient. Allergic to water, but not to rocking your face off!

Tracy Lanza | Cranbury, NJ

Hey there! I'm Tracy from Cranbury, NJ. I'm a 20+ year fan of WMMR and especially Preston & Steve- never miss an episode. So much of the show is woven into my daily life- with my husband, sister, family and friends all regular listeners, it's my favorite club to be a part of. I love to come out to events, especially supporting Camp Out for Hunger, and I had an absolute blast attending the Christmas Miracle broadcast for the first time this past year. (I am a proud member of the sparkly Christmas tree lady duo- we were very fortunate to be finalists in the "Ugly Sweater” contest!) I am currently a stay-at-home mom to the most awesome 2.5 year old daughter. I used to sing and dance professionally many, many years ago, but my performing nowadays is limited to toddler sing-a-longs and the hokey pokey. I would love the chance to get on the MMRBQ side stage and see if this mama can still hang! Thanks for your consideration! WMMR Rocks!

Kara Koser | Havertown, PA

We were October’s WMMR Artist of the Month!!! Well the band I’m a Fronthuman for! I personally grew up with and LOVE WMMR. Now I know it might seem like I’m a nice pop girl with nice pop girl vocals… but last night I covered “Chop Suey” at a gig and felt very at home. When I saw Spiritbox last week, I pretended I was Courtney for a moment in time :) so hello, hi. My name is Koser. Just a 5’3”, biracial/ sober/ queer award-winning vocalist. LETS SHOW PHILLY the true depths of my range and rock the hell out at the MMRBQ!!!! Love you all!!!!

Amanda Mathieu | Media, PA

I’ve been listening to WMMR for years, and singing has always been one of my favorite ways to blow off steam—whether it’s karaoke nights, impromptu car concerts, or any chance I get to hop on a mic. Performing live at MMRBQ would be next-level for me. Funny enough, I ended up in a photo on the WMMR site for this year’s MMRBQ—standing with some of Jersey Calling (some of whom I went to high school with) and try to support whenever I can. I took it as a sign from the rock gods (or at least the MMR web team) that maybe this is the year I stop cheering from the crowd and jump on stage instead. I also included a quick cameo from WMMR’s first “Most Talented Kid in the Car” winner—because clearly this station is woven into my family history at this point (Sage is my niece, Mike is my brother...I have stories). I'd be thrilled to bring some energy, fun, and a little '90s attitude to the Ben Franklin Side Stage with SIDEARM (who rock!). It was a blast putting the video together, and I’d love the chance to be part of the MMRBQ in a new way this year.

Michael Sweeney | Parkside, PA

Mike Sweeney Parkside Pa

Ryan Estes | Burlington, NJ

I’m a local Philly Vocalist that loves to perform! I’ve been in bands for the past 15 years! Performing is my passion and music is my life! I’m a father that just wants to make his daughter proud!

Diego Ramos | Lansdale

It’s always been a dream of mine to sing on the big stage. When I was younger my parents really didn’t push me towards music, even though my mom was in a couple Salsa Bands that played up in NY a lot. I’m late to the music game. All I want to do is touch as many people as I can with my music, before I leave this earth.

Edwin Parry | Atglen, PA

I grew up in this area listening to the station a LOT. Started playing music at 12 years old and the radio back then was my best friend. I’ve always loved performing. In 2020 I got diagnosed with schizophrenia. It’s been downgraded to just really bad bipolar. Music is my therapy/passion. I do open mics, play with bands, or just write at home a lot. Just music man. Music is my life.

Katie McCullough | Jenkintown, PA

You can’t say the “K” word around me and NOT follow through on a night of karaoke entertainment from ME! My dream would hit every karaoke bar in the United States! Let’s put Preston & Steve’s side stage live band Karaoke on that list and make history TOGETHER! There’s not one morning on my commute to work for the last 15 years Preston & Steve hasn’t been apart of my day and it would be a dream come true if they could make MY day by bringing my karaoke dream to life performing for you and all the fans! I guarantee Preston won’t be screaming “ What the F&;CK is This?!”

Ethan Grosser | Hockessin, DE

I’m 13 years old but rock harder than 18 year olds. Please give me a Chance to rock that venue. I perform all the time with School of Rock and will crush it. Give me this chance! :) I can send my zeppelin show videos if you want to see more!? I’ve done over 100 songs live!!

Riley Haworth | Philadelphia, PA

I have been singing since birth, and now at 16, have fronted the Philadelphia teen rock band Modern Yesterday for about 5 years. Modern Yesterday has had the opportunity to play on some big stages, such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, The Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA, The Anaheim House of Blues, The NAMM Conference and at venues all over PA, NJ, NY and DE. We have also released 3 original songs to date. I am a huge fan of female fronted rock/metal bands - my absolute favorites are Paramore (Hayley Williams) and Halestorm (Lzzy Hale). I also take inspiration from the vocal powerhouses of the 70s and 80s, such as Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks and Ann Wilson. In addition to gigging with my band, I also perform with several Philly-area theatre troupes at The Kimmel Center, The Walnut Street Theatre, Music Theater Philly, CAPA, and have just wrapped up my 30th musical! I am a Vocal Major at The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA). My dream, since I was literally 2 years old was (and is) to be a rock star, and I have been doing everything I possibly can to realize this dream!

Jennifer Gosser | Langhorne, PA

Hi WMMR! My name is Jen, and I’m a proud mom of two amazing girls, a wife to the best husband ever, and someone who believes that life is too short not to chase your dreams! Music has always been my passion, my therapy, and my way of connecting with the world. Whether it's singing in the kitchen, in the car, with friends that have a band (Tailspin!) or—hopefully—on the big stage at MMRBQ, I pour my heart into every note. The energy of a live crowd, the pulse of the music, and the magic of sharing a moment through song—THAT is what I live for! This opportunity means the world to me, and I can't wait to rock the stage!

David Butler | Frenchtown, NJ

Hey, my name is Dave Butler. I have been chronically ill for 34 years since age 10 when I was misdiagnosed. I spent the next 3 decades suffering from physical, mental and finally neurological pain til I was finally properly diagnosed with chronic neurological Lyme disease. This disease affects millions upon millions and most never get the help they need. Most treatments are 100% out of pocket and the average cost is over 100k$ spent. I now sing and am extremely vocal and active on Facebook telling my story and helping others to find answers. I run the Men's support group through projectlyme.org in Manhattan and I have a website silencedwarrior.org to help people with mental health and suicide prevention. I have joined together with some amazing people ranging from doctors to musicians to help the world become healthy properly and finding their root cause. I'm proud to the up with amazing groups like Ticked Off Foundation, Lyme Resilience Collective, Nikki frequency watches and Musicians 4 children with Lyme along with many other groups and organizations. We all have our own personal demons but there is hope and answers. NEVER GIVE UP 💚

Dan Costa | Glenolden, PA

I've been singing and performing onstage for many years, and I am currently a nightlife DJ in the Philly scene with a focus on Metal, Emo, Punk, Pop Punk, and Post-Hardcore music. I've been hosting Metal Karaoke nights at Kung Fu Necktie in Fishtown with DJ Deejay as well as some coming up at Bar XIII in Wilmington, and wanted to both help get the word out about that and what I do and have a blast while doing it.

Lisa Corcoran | Glenolden, PA

My name is Lisa Corcoran and I live in Glenolden ,PA in DELCO. I love to sing, spend time with family and friends and camping. I can’t think of a better way to spend my 52nd birthday on May 10th, but to be singing at The MMRBQ.

Cameron Breier | Williamstown, NJ

This entry is for my son Cam, he’s 13 (12 in this video) and has loved rock (and listened to MMR) since the day he was born. In the video, he’s doing a guest spot with our friends at Anger Management...great band. Cam has been performing in front of crowds since he was 9, and would most certainly be a crowd favorite should you choose him. His only reservation to this nomination,"you mean they're not going to let me play guitar while I sing?"

Christina Rings | Abington, PA

Hi I'm Christina, I live in Iyland just turned 34 on April 10th. Last year I got the great opportunity to sing on this stage. I'd love that opportunity again. The crowd made me feel alive and happy. Singing is my biggest passion and I love sharing it with everyone. I hope you enjoy my song and pick me and thank you for the opportunity!!!

Jacqueline Kerns | Conshohocken, PA

Singing is my passion but I also play guitar & drums & keys. I love to perform. Sang in a band before. Love all the bands playing the mmrbq. And I know Side Arm too! I love singing since I was a small child. Sang in a contest USA World Show Case in Las Vegas & XFactor in Long Island in front Simon & live audience.

Skylar Myers | Norristown, PA

I'm 25 with a decent voice and I enjoy the occasional cameo with my Dad's band coverfire and think it would be awesome to sing at the mmrbq! Also my 1st concert was an mmrbq!

Larry Hilton III | Levittown, PA

My name is Larry Hilton III (aka Midnight Larry, aka LJ Nun Ya)

David Tarnowski | Morrisville, PA

i’ve been singing karaoke for a since 2017 it’s helped me deal with something’s in life like an outlet to get stuff out.. I’d love to sing at the MMRBBQ cause I’ve never sang in front of that many people.. I’ve got 200 videos on my YouTube channel of cars and karaoke every rose has its thorn or the dance would be my submission songs Thank you for your time!

Michael Maggio | Souderton, PA

Long time listener of WMMR. Started listening in the 80's when I first moved to PA from Brooklyn. My roommate was from Philly. We installed a long range antenna on the roof so we could get signal in Hazleton, PA. I'm in my 60's and have been performing as an amateur musician for over 40 years. I love performing live and would consider it an honor to play the MMRBQ.

Rachelle Rusling | Breinigsville, PA

I have always been a singer all through k-12 and college. It wasn't until I over the last 2 years developed my voice by doing karaoke. I love the passion for getting a message out via words set to music. I love this song By Shinedown because we ALL need second chances in life to be better then we were yesterday. I love WMMR, and listen often, you guys are inspirational. I would love to be a part of the big day and share my talents for all at the picnic!

Eric Byrnes | Folosm, PA

I’m a Libra .. l like turtles.. and i’ve been singing for decades, but never in a band besides being A bass player.. I love comedy and tried improv a couple times… I start CDL school at the end of April… I like imitating people… But I’m original… I love you guys… Me and my girlfriend on all road trips will listen to yous basically, the whole way… And yeah, I usually sing by myself… But I go to karaoke… And when I do, I don’t give a f—-.

Lakesha Logan | Chester, PA

I'm passionate about music, performing with Live Bands, and connecting with audiences❤️

Tom Hediger | Warminster, PA

I love singing and playing guitar and performing. I enjoy the stage and am very comfortable with it. I'm Philly born and raised and been listening to MMR for decades. It would be a hoot to get up on the MMR stage and Rock!!

John Marquez | Milmay, NJ

Hi, I'm John Marquez I am a 40 year old father of two beautiful little girls age 4 and 2. I have been a musician since I was a young child. I have been in rock bands in the south Jersey area from my middle school years and up. I play the piano , drums and guitar as well as sing. I have been giving lessons on the guitar and piano during the nights and in the day time I am a truck driver. I'm a long time listener of WMMR and I love what you do for the community. I have always dreamt of performing at the MMRBQ and I have been to many RBQ's. I would love for my daughters to be able to see me perform this. Thank you

Kathlyn Ashford | Chalfont, PA

I'm Kathlyn and I love to sing! I am so excited to see if I qualify for this contest because I'm certain that I can put on a great performance with Sidearm. I love the attention I often get from singing in public and I'm also unafraid. I can easily get up there and show people that I rock!!

Owen Elliott | Elizabethtown, NJ

Lifetime rocker,day job copper,father and man of the people wishing to share my vocal thunder and passion to the masses! MMR rocks and couldn’t think of a better event to bring the noise.

Denise Schmidt | Spring City, PA

Tell us about yourself and about your interest in singing on stage at MMRBQ :My name is Tucker and I’m a long time listener and have always had a dream of singing on stage!

Charley Madara | Abington, PA

Tell us about yourself and about your interest in singing on stage at MMRBQ :I am a nineteen year old college student studying music. I have been singing rock music as a lead singer since I was eight years old. I started out with the School of Rock in Fort Washington and I am now a vocal coach my self at Bach to Rock in Warminster. I have sang with several bands, preformed at weddings, at Flyers games, the TLA, down in Wildwood. All over the place! I love to preform. I can sing anything, even opera, but rock is what I grew up on and like singing the most.Give me a shot! I attached one the songs I used to audition for school. Hope you like it. My parents listen to you guys everyday. We can’t wait to see Fat Mezz. Thanks!

