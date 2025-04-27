Rock Hall 2025 Class: Long Overdue Artists Finally Get the Nod

The ballots are in and tallied, and the Rock Hall 2025 class is as follows:

Performer Category

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

This year's Performer Category is filled with a number of artists who have been eligbile for induction for many years. Chubby Checker has been eligible for 41 years, and Joe Cocker has been eligible for 31 years. Meanwhile, Bad Company received their first nomination this year and will be inducted after being eligble after 26 years. Cyndi Lauper is being inducted after 17 years of eligibility, followed by Soundgarden (14 years of eligibility), Outkast (seven years of eligibility), and The White Stripes (three years of eligibility).



Musical Influence Award

(Given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon



Musical Excellence Award

(Given to artists, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.)

Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye



Ahmet Ertegun Award

(Given to non-performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture. )

Lenny Waronker

When is the Rock Hall 2025 Induction Ceremony?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 2025 ceremony will live stream on Disney+. An edited special will air on ABC at a later date and will be available on Hulu the next day.