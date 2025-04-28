Linkin Park’s ‘Up From the Bottom’ Soars to No. 1 on Rock Chart Within Three Weeks

"Up From the Bottom" by Linkin Park has shot to the peak of the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. This marks their eighth chart-topper, and it jumped from fourth to first place in just three weeks.

Audience rating increased by an impressive 28% during the most recent tracking period. Such a rapid ascent to the top is a rare feat, and it extends Linkin Park's record for the most consecutive number ones since the chart's inception in June 2009.

The band ties with Green Day for the second-most chart-toppers, and only Foo Fighters leads them with 11 top hits. Linkin Park hit No. 1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart for the first time back in 2009 with “New Divide.” The band returned a year later with “The Catalyst” and in 2012 with “Burn It Down.”

"Up From the Bottom's" quick rise mirrors Linkin Park's previous hit, "The Emptiness Machine," which needed just two weeks to reach No. 1 last September. That song stayed at the top for 15 weeks, becoming a massive hit. Radio stations across the country kept it in constant play. Other recent successes include "Lost," "Friendly Fire," and "Heavy Is the Crown." This band has made an amazing comeback, and "Up From the Bottom" will be part of Linkin Park's next album, From Zero, which debuts on May 16.