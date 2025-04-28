ContestsMMR Rock Shop
National Superhero Day: Honoring The Real Superheroes

Jacky Bam Bam
Jacky BamBam and The Moorestown Police Department - the real superheros
Moorestown Police Department & Jacky Bam Bam for BBGI

Today (4/28) is National Superhero Day! Instead of talking about Batman or Wonder Woman, I want to honor all of those heroes in our everyday lives and communities who show up every day to protect, serve, and provide for all of us! 

I just have to send out a MASSIVE thank you to all the incredible men and women serving in the military — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and to our brave police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and first responders... thank you. Thank you for stepping up every single day, putting your lives on the line so the rest of us can live ours safely and freely.

I try my best to always show up to support any event that I can and always talk about these beautiful, real love superheroes every opportunity that I can! You’ll hear me talk about these vampires with guns, badges, and stethoscopes during my 11:25 HONOR ROLL CALL! I'm a one-man show, but I try my best to include so many of our brave friends and families on the air. They EACH deserve the love and shout out, and recognition. Do you have any family members who serve? Share this article with them, show them appreciation on National Superhero Day!

I especially want to shout out to my cousin, Morton Police Dept. Officer Joseph Laspina and his partner Officer Kelly (Who was just sworn in a few days ago). They helped deliver a beautiful, healthy baby girl back in 2020, and our friends at 6ABC covered the story

You are the real heroes. You don’t wear capes. You wear uniforms, scrubs, and badges, and you carry the weight of the world with heart, courage, and honor. I see you, I appreciate you, and we are standing with you. Today and every day, we salute you. God bless all of our Officers for keeping us safe! All Hail our Heroes...Thank you for all you do!

Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
