National Superhero Day: Honoring The Real Superheroes

Today (4/28) is National Superhero Day! Instead of talking about Batman or Wonder Woman, I want to honor all of those heroes in our everyday lives and communities who show up every day to protect, serve, and provide for all of us!

I just have to send out a MASSIVE thank you to all the incredible men and women serving in the military — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and to our brave police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors, and first responders... thank you. Thank you for stepping up every single day, putting your lives on the line so the rest of us can live ours safely and freely.

I try my best to always show up to support any event that I can and always talk about these beautiful, real love superheroes every opportunity that I can! You’ll hear me talk about these vampires with guns, badges, and stethoscopes during my 11:25 HONOR ROLL CALL! I'm a one-man show, but I try my best to include so many of our brave friends and families on the air. They EACH deserve the love and shout out, and recognition. Do you have any family members who serve? Share this article with them, show them appreciation on National Superhero Day!

I especially want to shout out to my cousin, Morton Police Dept. Officer Joseph Laspina and his partner Officer Kelly (Who was just sworn in a few days ago). They helped deliver a beautiful, healthy baby girl back in 2020, and our friends at 6ABC covered the story!