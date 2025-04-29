Pierre Robert Celebrates WMMR’s 57th Birthday

April 29th, 1968: A rock and roll date that will live in infamy. Where you to tune your FM radio to 93.3 on that day you would've heard the instrumental track "Flying" from the Beatles Magical Mystery Tour from The Marconi Experiment. From that launching pad that little experiment went into the stratosphere and continues to shape not just the Philadelphia area but rock and roll music as a whole. Fast forward to April 29th, 2025 where we celebrate the 57th birthday of that momentous occasion and collectively scream from the mountains: HAPPY BIRTHDAY WMMR!!!

To commemorate this legendary milestone, Pierre wanted to showcase some of the special pieces of vintage station identification (or IDs as they're known in the business) that really adds into what makes MMR so unique. In order to do that Pierre flashes us back to the occasion of WMMR's 40th anniversary where he interviewed the creator of many of these unique pieces of audio art.

Gene Shay

Ryan Shuttleworth

There have been many legendary characters that have graced the halls and studios of WMMR. Once such talented individual was Gene Shay who was a part of the MMR staff from 1971-1976. Gene was world renowned for his love and advocation of folk music. Gene was also the founder of the Philadelphia Folk Festival which is still proudly happening annually.