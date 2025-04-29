ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Pierre Robert Celebrates WMMR’s 57th Birthday

April 29th, 1968: A rock and roll date that will live in infamy. Where you to tune your FM radio to 93.3 on that day you would’ve heard the instrumental…

Pierre Robert
WMMR logo collage
WMMR Philadelphia

April 29th, 1968: A rock and roll date that will live in infamy. Where you to tune your FM radio to 93.3 on that day you would've heard the instrumental track "Flying" from the Beatles Magical Mystery Tour from The Marconi Experiment. From that launching pad that little experiment went into the stratosphere and continues to shape not just the Philadelphia area but rock and roll music as a whole. Fast forward to April 29th, 2025 where we celebrate the 57th birthday of that momentous occasion and collectively scream from the mountains: HAPPY BIRTHDAY WMMR!!!

To commemorate this legendary milestone, Pierre wanted to showcase some of the special pieces of vintage station identification (or IDs as they're known in the business) that really adds into what makes MMR so unique. In order to do that Pierre flashes us back to the occasion of WMMR's 40th anniversary where he interviewed the creator of many of these unique pieces of audio art.

Gene Shay

A photo portrait of WMMR DJ alum Gene Shay which is framed and displayed in the halls of WMMRRyan Shuttleworth

There have been many legendary characters that have graced the halls and studios of WMMR. Once such talented individual was Gene Shay who was a part of the MMR staff from 1971-1976. Gene was world renowned for his love and advocation of folk music. Gene was also the founder of the Philadelphia Folk Festival which is still proudly happening annually.

Some stories include how the "laughing girl" ID was actually Gene's daughter Rachel. He brought her in when she was very young to read for an ID and while she did he tickled her. Gene then recounts how Rachel now gets thrilled being able to hear that ID when she's with her own children. The pair also go over the importance of "environmental broadcasting", the popularity of the fake Neil Young ID and so much more. Hear the full conversation below and thank you for being a part of the MMR Family. It truly is OUR celebration so once again Happy 57th Birthday WMMR!

Birthdaygene shayVintage
Pierre RobertAuthor
From roughly 10:30am to somewhere around 3 (we call it Pierre Standard Time) weekdays Philadelphia rocks with (and loves) Pierre Robert on WMMR. Pierre Robert began his illustrious career at the pioneering progressive rock station KSAN, in his hometown San Francisco, but it’s through his uninterrupted 42-year tenure at Philadelphia‘s legendary WMMR that he’s made his mark. One of the city’s most recognizable celebrities will write about being at the center of its live music scene and greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums.
Related Stories
Matt Cameron of Soundgarden participates in a Q & A before performing.
MusicRock Hall: Every Multiple Inductee in Its HistoryErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Metallica: Details on Remastered Reissue of ‘Load’
MusicMetallica: Details on Remastered Reissue of ‘Load’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Noel Gallagher Talks Prepping for Oasis Tour with Liam Gallagher
MusicNoel Gallagher Talks Prepping for Oasis Tour with Liam GallagherErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect