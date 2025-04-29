Rock Hall: Every Multiple Inductee in Its History

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious and controversial institutions in music. Every year, music fans can't help but complain and rant about who's in, who should be in, and every other argument you can think of. Honestly, it's sort of nice to have such a reliable constant in life. It's the music nerd's version of "death and taxes," and that's rather beautiful if you stop and think about it.

Of course, in order to be nominated and inducted into the Rock Hall, 25 years must have passed from the time of an artist's first released recording. In the vastness of music history, this means many artists are eligible, but very few are inducted. Of those inducted, even fewer are inducted more than once.

For this list, we're focusing on the very exclusive group of artists who are the Rock Hall's multiple inductees. Some of the artists in this group are obvious, while some might be surprising. Keep scrolling to discover who's all a multi-inductee and learn some other fun facts, too.

Matt Cameron

The latest addition to this very exclusive group is drummer Matt Cameron. First, he was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2017 as a member of Pearl Jam. In 2025, he will be inducted into the Rock Hall a second time as a member of Soundgarden.



Ozzy Osbourne

For some reason, Ozzy has had a knack for long-overdue acknowledgements from the Rock Hall. He was first inducted as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, even though the metal icons were first eligible in 1995. As a solo artist, he finally got the nod in 2024, despite being eligible in 2005.



Stevie Nicks

Nicks holds the distinction of being the first female multi-inductee in Rock Hall history. Nicks was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac. She was finally inducted as a solo artist in 2019.



Jimmy Page

Both of Page's inductions happened in the '90s. First, he was inducted as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992. Three years later, in 1995, Page was inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of that other group he was in: Led Zeppelin.



The Beatles

To the shock of no one, every member of The Beatles is a double inductee. The Beatles was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1988. As for solo inductions, John Lennon was inducted in 1994, followed by Paul McCartney in 1999, George Harrison in 2004 and Ringo Starr in 2015.



Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood

Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood were inducted into the Rock Hall as members of The Small Faces/The Faces in 2012. Stewart, of course, was first inducted as a solo artist in 1994. Meanwhile, Wood was first inducted in 1989 as a member of The Rolling Stones.



Crosby, Stills & Nash

Like The Beatles, each member of Crosby, Stills & Nash are double inductees. The band was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1997. David Crosby's other induction came in 1991 as a member of The Byrds. Graham Nash was inducted for a second time in 2010 as a member of The Hollies. Meanwhile, Stephen Stills is the only artist to be inducted twice in the same year. The 1997 ceremony also saw Stills inducted as a member of Buffalo Springfield.



Neil Young

While Young wasn't inducted with CSN, he was inducted with Buffalo Springfield in 1997. Of course, he was first inducted as a solo artist in 1995.



Tina Turner

Tina Turner should've been a double inductee years before it actually happened, but that's another rant for another day. She was first inducted in 1991 as part of Ike and Tina Turner. It took until 2021 for the Rock Hall to recognize Turner for her incredible, trailblazing solo career.



Carole King

Yet another example of a long overdue double inductee, Carole King was first inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin in 1990. Over 30 years later, she was recognized for her solo career with her induction in 2021.



Jeff Beck

The late, great Jeff Beck was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 1992 as a member of The Yardbirds. The guitar icon was later inducted as a solo artist in 2009.



Clyde McPhatter

Clyde McPhatter had back-to-back inductions in the '80s and was the very first multiple inductee. First, he was inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 1987. He was then inducted as a member of The Drifters in 1988.



Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel's two inductions came in the 2010s. First, he was inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010. Then, in 2014, he was inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist.



Johnny Carter

Johnny Carter's two inductions came in the early aughts. First, he was inducted as a member of The Flamingos in 2001. Then, in 2004, he was inducted as a member of The Dells.



Dave Grohl

Grohl is one of the most recent double inductees. He first induction came in 2014 as a member of Nirvana. Then, in 2021, he was inducted as a member of Foo Fighters.



Curtis Mayfield

One of the most influential R&B/Soul artists of all time, Mayfield was first inducted into the Rock Hall in 1991 as a member of The Impressions. He was inducted as a solo artist eight years later in 1999.



Gregg Rolie

Rolie's two inductions happened almost two decades apart. First, he was inducted as a member of Santana in 1998. Then, in 2017, Rolie was inducted as a member of Journey.



Sammy Strain

Strain's two Rock Hall inductions took place in the mid-late aughts. First, he was inducted as a member of The O'Jays in 2005. Four years later, Strain was inducted as a member of Little Anthony & the Imperials in 2009.



Paul Simon

One of the most iconic singer-songwriters of all time, Paul Simon's first Rock Hall induction came in 1990 as part of Simon and Garfunkel. He was then inducted as a solo artist in 2001.



Lou Reed

Lou Reed, like other artists on this list, had his two inductions take place many years apart. In 1996, he was inducted as a member of The Velvet Underground. He was then inducted as a solo artist in 2015.



Michael Jackson

"The King of Pop" has been inducted into the Rock Hall twice. His first induction was in 1997 as part of The Jackson Five. In 2001, he was inducted for his massive solo career.



Eric Clapton