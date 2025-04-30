Christie Brinkley on The Preston & Steve Show
Christie Brinkley shared stories from her life, including her early discovery as a model and the detailed journals that inspired the book, Uptown Girl. The conversation reflected on her impact and the inspiring message of embracing life’s twists to “write your own script.” (and the fellas got to meet their 80’s crush!) Uptown Girl is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
