Christie Brinkley on The Preston & Steve Show

Christie Brinkley shared stories from her life, including her early discovery as a model and the detailed journals that inspired the book, Uptown Girl. The conversation reflected on her impact and the inspiring message of embracing life’s twists to “write your own script.” (and the fellas got to meet their 80’s crush!) Uptown Girl is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

The Preston & Steve Show
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
