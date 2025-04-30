P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Kim Kardashian’s robbery trial is going on in Paris. The robbery happened in 2016. All the media coverage the robber says has made him question his actions. This is different from what he said in 2022 when he said he had no remorse. BJ Novack has a new girlfriend. Christina Applegate has revealed her father has passed away on her podcast. Her father worked in the music industry.

Eva Longoria was asked who got the most lit at her birthday party and she replied with me. Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar spotted close together at music festival after she ended her engagement. Both Christina Haack and her new boyfriend are denying that their relationship overlaps with their previous ones. Days after an interview with Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson was spotted with a ring. Julianne Hough lists Hollywood hills home she shared with ex Brooks Laich for $8 million. Now You See Me 3 release date was announced. The premier date for Dexter Resurrection has been announced. Many are wondering how Dexter will still be alive. Sam Elliot is joining Landman. The trailer for 9 Perfect Strangers is out. Martin Short is adding game show host to his resume. He will be hosting Match Game. They play the clips.

Can One Hundred Men Combat a Gorilla? (00:40:31) There was a social media post that resurfaced back in 2022 – Can One Hundred Men Combat a Gorilla? The gang shares what they think about this post and other hypotheticals with humans taking out animals.

Fox Good Day (01:18:14) The gang checks in with Mike and Alex on Fox Good Day to talk about who uses the most emoji’s and what using emojis means for men and women.

Bizarre File (01:24:44) An 88-year-old woman hit another senior woman on a mobility scooter with her SUV and drove away. A Toronto high school student found a toad with its eyes in its mouth. An ex-girlfriend delivered poisoned candy to the new girlfriend’s house. A reckless driver on the road turned out to be a young boy and girl. A gunman killed 26 people, and a tourist captured the scene on camera while ziplining.

Justin Guarini in Studio (01:46:57) Justin joins us in studio to talk about the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts’ Great Stages Gala happening on Friday, May 30th. Justin sings Elton John’s "Your Song” version from Moulin Rouge.

Kate Pierson on Zoom (02:25:32) Kate joins the gang to talk about her upcoming performance at City Winery and her new album Radios and Rainbows.

Christie Brinkley on Zoom (02:40:06) Christie Brinkley shared stories from her life that inspired the book Uptown Girl, which is out now.

Is Earth Just a Spaceship? (02:49:24) The gang has a little time to play with, and Preston chooses to talk about alien farts. Scientists have found a planet with gaseous fumes that is perfect to house life.

Bizarre Files (03:18:03) An ice cream and coffee shop had a black bear break in and steal ice cream. A woman working at her NHS job filmed Only Fans videos. A man was arrested for his third DUI. His name is Lord O’King. A self-driving taxi went haywire and stopped on an overpass with the passengers stuck inside. In Arizona, a speedboat went airborne and spun in the air.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:39:03) Karissa and Christina told people what life is like after being Hugh Heffner's girlfriend. Tyler Perry was seen at SoFi stadium. Metallica to release a massive box set. Dave Grohl Covers LCD Soundsystem, David Bowie During Surprise L.A. School Benefit Fundraiser. Drummer Simon Kirk alluded to strokes.