Weight Loss Revolution: The Truth About GLP-1 Medications Part 2

Her Story with Kathy Romano - Weight Loss Revolution: The Truth About GLP-1 Medications Part2

"Weight Loss Revolution: The Truth About GLP-1 Medications" hosted by Kathy Romano. Last week, we heard the powerful personal stories of patients who've experienced these medications firsthand – their triumphs, struggles, and everything in between.

Now we turn to the medical experts to understand the broader implications of these transformative medications. Three distinguished physicians each bring a unique perspective to the conversation: Dr. Anastassia Amaro, an Obesity Medicine doctor at Penn Medicine and director of Penn Metabolic Medicine; Dr. Rashna Staid, who brings over 25 years of experience in functional and integrative medicine; and Dr. Renee Anderson, a gynecologist specializing in how these medications interact with women's health during perimenopause and menopause.

From the physiological mechanisms behind weight loss to concerns about long-term effects, we'll explore the medical realities that go beyond personal experience. Whether you're considering these medications yourself or simply want to understand what's driving this weight loss revolution, you'll want to hear what our experts have to say.