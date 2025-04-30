Her Story with Kathy Romano - Weight Loss Revolution: The Truth About GLP-1 Medications

Kathy Romano dives into one of the most talked-about medical developments in recent years. Kathy's special broadcast "Weight Loss Revolution: The Truth About GLP-1 Medications" is divided into two illuminating parts. In part one, you'll hear directly from patients who've experienced these medications firsthand – the transformative successes, the challenging side effects, and the complex realities that exist between these extremes.

In part two, Kathy speaks with medical experts, featuring three distinct perspectives from doctors with different approaches to weight management – from obesity medicine to functional medicine. They'll help us understand not just how these medications work, but how they fit into the broader conversation about health and wellness.

Whether you're considering these medications yourself, know someone who is, or simply want to understand what's behind the headlines, listen to this honest exploration of the medications that are changing how we think about weight loss.