Meet Philadelphia’s Own Octane

Octane is a high-energy rock band based out of Philadelphia, PA. They earn recognition for their powerful live performances and cultivate a loyal local following.

They made a significant mark on the Mid-Atlantic rock scene quickly after forming in the late 1990s. Octane gained popularity through relentless touring and hard-hitting original music. Also, popular covers that earned them regular rotation on local rock radio stations like 93.3 WMMR.

In fact, nearly 26 years since their inception, Octane is still considered one of the most successful bands to come out of the City of Brotherly Love. They've sold more than 20,000 copies of their independent debut release.

The hard rock outfit seamlessly blends aggressive riffs with melodic hooks, which is a testament to their sophisticated songwriting and progressive technical aptitude. This is evidenced by such fan favorites as “Gasoline,” “I For One,” and “Pure,” and the new material that the band will be releasing in spring 2025.

Octane’s early success was fueled by DIY hustle —self-producing albums, building street teams, and connecting directly with fans. Over the years, they’ve shared stages with such national acts as Alice In Chains, Disturbed, 3 Doors Down, Kid Rock, Judas Priest, and more and built a reputation as one of Philly’s most enduring independent rock bands.

Octane Is:

Brian Bortnick (Lead Vocals)

Brian Quinn (Guitar)

Greg Tripp (Guitar)

Joe “Bass” Berndt (Bass Guitar)

Bob Pirylis, Jr. (Drums)

"Gasoline"

Hear Octane's song, "Gasoline" here.

