The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, May 2, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Jeremy Renner had to take a pay cut for Hawkeye. Nick Cannon has ensured his genitals after having 12 children. Eric Stonestreet has benefited from weightless medication. There’s a new Mission Impossible popcorn bucket. Sinners is breaking more records and will receive more IMAX screenings in May. Preston announces the movies opening this weekend, they play the clips and check in with Kathy at her Kathy’s Cuts event!

Kathy’s Cuts Check In (00:24:23) Kathy talks about the history of Kathy’s Cuts. 2025 is its 16th year!

The Delco Pooper was Arrested (00:38:04) Preston brings up the infamous story of the local woman who pooped on a car due to a road rage incident. The news has confirmed that the Delco pooper was arrested.

Pooping in Public (00:56:11) Listeners Zoom in and share their stories of pooping in public.

Kathy’s Cuts Check In – Part 2 (01:21:57) Kathy talks to a couple who both donated their hair and another listener who has donated 4 times.

Bizarre File (01:27:31) A male porn star decapitated and dismembered a couple before dumping their body at a popular landmark. A recycling center in Michigan had to issue a warning to not throw out your Civil War era cannon balls after one was found in the garbage. A 19-year-old Tik Tok user is making waves by sculpting only one half of his body but not the other. A woman who was caught speeding said she was running late for a Thomas the Tank Engine event.

Kathy’s Cuts Check In – Part 3 (01:51:53) Jenn Frederick arrives and talks to the gang. Kathy talks to more people sitting in the salon chair.

The Connoisseur (01:56:46) Tokyo has been crowned the city with the most Michelin Stars. The Dubai Pistachio chocolate has become so popular that there is a pistachio shortage. Is it okay to sample grapes at the store?

Ashley Gavin In-Studio (02:40:00) Comedian Ashley Gavin joins the gang and shares her impressive STEM background before becoming a social media success. She discusses living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, her signature backwards hat look, her past government clearance, and her rise-in-popularity during the pandemic. See Ashley’s stand-up at Helium Comedy Club tonight and Saturday, at 7:30PM & 9:45PM!

Jason Isaacs on Zoom (03:07:03) Jason Isaacs Zoom calls in to share details about the story of the new thriller, Words of War, which premieres today!

Kathy’s Cuts Check In – Part 4 (03:18:42) Longtime listener Becky talks to Kathy about meeting Nick years ago, her cancer journey, and how she donated 19 inches of hair prior to her recent chemo treatments.

Bizarre File (03:24:03) The miniature Dachshund who fled from her owners in the outback of Australia has been returned after mission for over 500 days. One of Japan’s bullet trains was stuck after a snake tangled itself in a power line. A Michigan State trooper tried to return someone’s lost money, but the person kept thinking it was a scam and wouldn’t accept it. A 25-year-old man has been charged with stealing multiple guns and a police vest from a police station. An English student has trained her three pet rats to paint and is selling the paintings for money.

Kathy’s Cuts Check In – Part 5 (03:41:41) Kathy talks to Rebecca, who possibly made a record for having the longest hair cut. A young girl named Ashely donated 13 inches of hair.

Hollywood Trash (03:47:51) JoJo Siwa split from her podcaster girlfriend. Kanye West is suing a former dentist.

The Guy Who Filmed “The Delco Pooper” Zooms In (03:50:30) While at school,local student Gregory Ferrari joins the show to share his side of the Delco Pooper incident and how his video became popular on the internet.

Music News (03:58:09) Ryan Coogler talked about Sinners and how Metallica was an inspiration for the score. Singer song writer Jill Sobule passed away in a tragic house fire accident. Marisa talks about the Sing Us Home festival, which is this weekend in Manayunk.