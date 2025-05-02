Steven Tyler, Soundgarden Members Added to Lineup of Final Black Sabbath Show

The already insane lineup for the final Black Sabbath show just added two major names: Steven Tyler and the surviving members of Soundgarden.



Alexis Petridis of The Guardian reports that Sharon Osbourne shared this update during a recent interview, which also included Ozzy Osbourne.



Considering the many acts on the bill, fans can expect mini-sets instead of a full-fledged concert setlist. The Prince of Darkness noted of his upcoming performance, "We’re only playing a couple of songs each. I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off’, because it’s just going to be … what’s the word? … a sample, you’re going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath."



That message was recently corroborated by Sammy Hagar, who is performing at the show. He said in an interview with Loudwire Nights that he was told by Tom Morello, who's the show's musical director, that " ... Ozzy's going to try and sing five songs."

What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert "Back to the Beginning." Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.