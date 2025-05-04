ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

An Ode to Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is one of my favorite cultural celebrations-it’s always a top pick for me! As a rock DJ, I live for volume, rhythm, and passion—and Cinco de Mayo brings all…

Jacky Bam Bam
Jacky Bam Bam with a skeleton. Jacky Bam Bam's ode to Cinco de Mayo.

Jacky BamBam Celebrates Cinco De Mayo!

Brittany Rotondo for BBGI

Cinco de Mayo is one of my favorite cultural celebrations-it’s always a top pick for me! As a rock DJ, I live for volume, rhythm, and passion—and Cinco de Mayo brings all three in YUGR servings. Sure, most people know it as a day of tacos and tequila, but let’s be for real: it’s also a celebration of resilience, culture, and the explosive creativity that has given us some of the most incredible music and food on the planet... and even Mummers themes!

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It’s a powerful moment in history—and the way it’s celebrated? Pure fire. You can’t talk about Cinco de Mayo without getting into the sound. From traditional mariachi to punk meets the cornerstones of Latin rock. Think Carlos Santana’s legendary guitar work, Los Lobos, or Rodrigo y Gabriela’s acoustic wizardry...there are so many I simply can't name them all here!

As a DJ, you already know I love dropping some Latin-infused riffs into a set—there’s an energy, a pulse that grabs you and doesn’t let go. It’s music made for movement, for celebration, for life. AND don't even get me started on the food. The celebration is basically a free pass to indulge in everything from street-style carne asada tacos to enchiladas, and my absolute FAVE: fresh guac and chips.

This isn’t just party fuel—it is a culinary soundtrack to the culture, rich with history and flavor. Cinco de Mayo is about community. It’s about lifting up a culture that has given the world so much—from bold flavors to iconic sounds to unshakable pride. It’s a reminder that music and food are universal languages, and when they come together, it’s nothing short of electrifying.

So this May 5th, crank up the Latin rock, grab some tacos, raise some spirits, and celebrate the spirit of Cinco de Mayo. From the booth to the kitchen to the stage, we’re all turning up the volume and giving thanks for the sound, soul, and SPICYNESS of this incredible day.

xoxoxo BamBam 

Carlos SantanaCinco de MayoMexico
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: May 4
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 4Ezra Bernstein
This Day in Sports History: May 3
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 3Ezra Bernstein
Bucks County Resident Out $45,000 in Car Listing Scam
Human InterestBucks County Resident Out $45,000 in Car Listing ScamRachel Pitts
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect