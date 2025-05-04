An Ode to Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is one of my favorite cultural celebrations-it’s always a top pick for me! As a rock DJ, I live for volume, rhythm, and passion—and Cinco de Mayo brings all three in YUGR servings. Sure, most people know it as a day of tacos and tequila, but let’s be for real: it’s also a celebration of resilience, culture, and the explosive creativity that has given us some of the most incredible music and food on the planet... and even Mummers themes!

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It’s a powerful moment in history—and the way it’s celebrated? Pure fire. You can’t talk about Cinco de Mayo without getting into the sound. From traditional mariachi to punk meets the cornerstones of Latin rock. Think Carlos Santana’s legendary guitar work, Los Lobos, or Rodrigo y Gabriela’s acoustic wizardry...there are so many I simply can't name them all here!

As a DJ, you already know I love dropping some Latin-infused riffs into a set—there’s an energy, a pulse that grabs you and doesn’t let go. It’s music made for movement, for celebration, for life. AND don't even get me started on the food. The celebration is basically a free pass to indulge in everything from street-style carne asada tacos to enchiladas, and my absolute FAVE: fresh guac and chips.

This isn’t just party fuel—it is a culinary soundtrack to the culture, rich with history and flavor. Cinco de Mayo is about community. It’s about lifting up a culture that has given the world so much—from bold flavors to iconic sounds to unshakable pride. It’s a reminder that music and food are universal languages, and when they come together, it’s nothing short of electrifying.

So this May 5th, crank up the Latin rock, grab some tacos, raise some spirits, and celebrate the spirit of Cinco de Mayo. From the booth to the kitchen to the stage, we’re all turning up the volume and giving thanks for the sound, soul, and SPICYNESS of this incredible day.