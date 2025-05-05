Meet The 10 Preston & Steve Side Stage Singers Performing at MMRBQ ’25

We put out a call for MMRBQ Side Stage Karaoke Contestants, and again, were we blown away by the feedback. If you have not checked out all of the contestants, then you are missing out. All 50+ of them ROCK!

Now it's time for the impossible challenge of narrowing down the field to ten. If it was up to us, we would have had everyone perform, but time constraints don't allow that! We appreciate each and every person who entered and everyone who cast a vote!

Each one of the ten winners will sing on The Preston & Steve Side Stage with SideArm our official live-karaoke band. They will also receive a 4-pack of MMRBQ tickets.

We hope that everyone attending the MMRBQ will stop by the The Preston & Steve Side Stage from 1:15pm and 4:00pm, between main stage sets. The official times will be announced later this week.

If you don't have tickets yet, you can grab them now at Ticketmaster.com. Mammoth W.V.H., and Dorothy, Dead Poet Society, Octane, Return to Dust, MMR’s Local Shots Artist: Fat Mezz, will be rocking the main stage that day with Three Days Grace and Alice in Chains and rounding out the night.

So here it is, the official list of singers who will be show off their singing chops at the biggest MMR Concert Event of the year:

Courtney Rodriguez | Secane, PA

She attended her first MMRBQ last year and had the most incredible time! Music and singing have been my entire life since she was 5 years old, loves performing with a live band and putting her soul into every note.

Ethan James Ervin | Broomall, PA

Aka the WMMR Concert Kid who likes to do live concert interviews with Pierre, Jacky, and Brent. 11 years old, already attended over 75 concerts, attends Main Line School of Rock, and is excited to add performing MMRB to his concert resume.

Brian "Sapp" Sappio and Ryan “Oak” Oakley

Our first duo! Friends from high school who used to play together all the time. They recently reconnected and their harmonies are better than ever.

Sammy Vile | Springfield, PA

Just some delco trash who loves singing in a couple bands and making silly videos on the interwebs.

Kara Koser | Havertown, PA

From the band, Fronthuman, who was WMMR Artist of the Month. She grew up on MMR and is ready to show Philly the true depths of her range and rock the hell out at the MMRBQ!

Riley Haworth | Philadelphia, PA

16 year old Vocal Major at CAPA and singer in Philadelphia teen rock band, Modern Yesterday. They’ve played the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Viper Room, and venues all over PA, NJ, NY and DE… singing at MMRBQ is a dream come true!

Cameron Breier | Williamstown, NJ

Been listening to MMR since birth and performing in front of crowds since he was 9 years old. He’s 13 years old… and might try to talk his way into playing guitar while he sings.

Tom Hediger | Warminster, PA

Philly born and raised, has been listening to MMR for decades. Ready to rock the MMRBQ stage!

Charley Madara | Abington, PA

Started out at School of Rock in Fort Washington, is now a vocal coach at Bach to Rock in Warminster. Has sang at weddings, Flyers games, the TLA, down in Wildwood… and now the MMRBQ!

Ethan Grosser | Hockessin, DE