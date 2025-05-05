This Day in Rock History: May 5

May 5 has been a day of historic rock music moments, and if you want to learn more about these moments, don't go anywhere. This is your source for discovering the hit songs, milestones, performances, and changes that impacted rock history on May 5.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some of the breakthrough hits and milestones from May 5 that will live on in rock history:

1956: Elvis Presley became the first artist to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts. He reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Heartbreak Hotel" and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his self-titled debut album.

Elvis Presley became the first artist to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts. He reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Heartbreak Hotel" and No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his self-titled debut album. 1984: "The Reflex" by Duran Duran climbed to the top of the U.K. singles chart, giving the group its second and final No. 1 hit song there. The song was also a No. 1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for two consecutive weeks.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural happenings of May 5 have been significant in influencing the rock genre:

1986: Chairperson Ahmet Ertegun officially announced that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would be built in Cleveland, Ohio. The city was chosen for its strong ties to rock 'n' roll, thanks to radio personalities such as Alan Freed, who popularized rock on the radio.

Chairperson Ahmet Ertegun officially announced that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame would be built in Cleveland, Ohio. The city was chosen for its strong ties to rock 'n' roll, thanks to radio personalities such as Alan Freed, who popularized rock on the radio. 2008: Nine Inch Nails released their album The Slip for free digital download from their website. The album was written in a month and recorded in just three weeks, making it one of the band's quickest projects.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Your favorite songs may have been impacted by these May 5 recordings and performances by notable rock musicians:

1992: Radiohead released their debut EP, Drill, in the U.K. The EP featured the song "Prove Yourself," which earned the band airtime on BBC Radio 1 and put them in front of a national audience.

Radiohead released their debut EP, Drill, in the U.K. The EP featured the song "Prove Yourself," which earned the band airtime on BBC Radio 1 and put them in front of a national audience. 2009: At age 69, Tina Turner performed her final show at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. This was the last show of her Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour that began in October 2008 and spanned 90 performances.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Without these changes and challenges that occurred on May 5, rock music just wouldn't have the same beat:

1968: After performing a farewell concert in Long Beach, California, Buffalo Springfield officially broke up. Members of the band went on to join or form other groups, including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

After performing a farewell concert in Long Beach, California, Buffalo Springfield officially broke up. Members of the band went on to join or form other groups, including Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. 1995: Former drummer for Guns N' Roses, Steven Adler, was arrested at his home in Calabasas, California. He was charged with possession of heroin, a felony, and faced charges for drug possession several times in the late '90s.