Turnstile Drops Two New Songs Featuring Paramore’s Williams and Blood Orange’s Hynes

Baltimore band Turnstile released "Seein' Stars" and "Birds" on April 30. The tracks preview their next album, Never Enough, set for release on June 6. They also unveiled a double music video for the new songs. Inside shots show dancers and pool players. Then, the video cuts to the band blasting away at an outdoor show in an open field.

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes add their voices to "Seein' Stars," a pop track with a disco-inspired sound similar to David Bowie's "Let's Dance."

"Birds" is a fast-paced, hardcore anthem with Turnstile's energetic style, explosive drumming, and intense riffs. It returns to the band's hardcore roots with frantic vocals and a breakdown similar to their earlier track, "Blackout".

Never Enough marks the band's first full release since Glow On, which earned a Grammy nod. "I always feel like there's not really any measure of greatness when it comes to music because music can reach people in so many different ways and different scales. The impact it can leave on someone is impossible to measure," said lead singer Brendan Yates to Rolling Stone.

New guitarist Meg Mills joins after Brady Ebery's exit. Yates took the production helm, working between LA and Baltimore to shape the sound.

The band starts their tour with a Brooklyn show on June 5. They'll perform in London, Athens, Warsaw, and many other major cities. They'll also appear at renowned festivals like Glastonbury, HellFest 2025 in France, Primavera Sound Porto, and Aftershock.