Kathy's Cuts 2025 Collects 80+ Donations For Wigs For Kids

The 16th anniversary of Kathy’s Cuts was one for the record books. The annual event offers free hairstyles for donors who cut their hair for Wigs For Kids is held…

The Preston & Steve Show
William Thomas Cain || CAIN IMAGES

The 16th anniversary of Kathy's Cuts was one for the record books. The annual event offers free hairstyles for donors who cut their hair for Wigs For Kids is held every Spring.

This year, Kathy Romano returned to TruBeauty Concepts to host the event. Gravity Hair Salon who has been supporting Kathy's Cuts since 2009 brought a team of stylists to provide beautiful hair cuts to all those who donated. Stylists from VIBE Salon, a more recent addition to the charity event, also graciously donated their time to make sure everyone who donated left looking great!

In just over 4 hours, a total of 80 ponytail donations were collected for Wig For Kids. Donors of all ages showed up to support this wonderful cause. Totally 1,567 ponytails donated over 16 years.

All donors on received a gift bag from TruBeauty, Kathy’s Cuts t-shirt, beautiful new style from Gravity Hair Salon or VIBE Salon and breakfast courtesy of Dunkin'.

Salons or stylists that want to get involved, visit WigsForKids.org to learn how you can host your own donation event.

Kathy’s Cuts 2025, sponsored by Live Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, voted best casino in pa by casino player magazine. Also by Nemours Children’s Health, offering the most advanced treatments for children with cancer and blood disorders.

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
