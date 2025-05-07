P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Rundown

Live Log Pt 1:

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was arrested after he drove through the gates of Jennifer Aniston's home. Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by 4 women in new lawsuit. Some celebrities were not going to let the Met Gala night get away without taking content for their socials despite the no phone rule. Quinta Brunson to receive keys to the city of Philadelphia, as ‘Abbott Elementary' inspired mural is unveiled. Khloe Kardashian was on babysitting duty while her sisters attended the Met Gala. David Spade rejected Tommy Boy sequel 2 years ago saying, 'I can't find a scenario with no Chris Farley.' ‘Northern Exposure' rewatch podcast to launch with Rob Morrow and Janine Turner. It launches in audio and video form on May 20th. Disney’s Live Action Snow White has a digital and physical release date. The film will be available on VOD on May 13, with a physical release on June 24. Sportscaster Steven A Smith is going to be a victim on Law & Order. This is a bucket list item for him and the episode will air this Thursday. They play the clips.

Survey Says (00:31:43) The average American eats 180 slices a year. Less than half of parents find it fun to read aloud to their children. Nearly a quarter of Americans feel they don’t call their mom enough. BBQ’s and buffets.

Fox Good Day (01:12:55) The gang joins Fox Good Day to talk about how they prepare their house for when guests arrive. Thank you, Mike and Alex!

Bizarre File (01:18:32) The national institute of allergy and infectious diseases put the brakes on research at its high contaminant lab for a safety standdown. A Kentucky woman was a mess when she found stacks of boxes with lollipops on her front doorstep. They had 70,000 dum-dums delivered to their house when her son was playing on her phone. Authorities were searching for a black bear that killed a dog on Monday in Naples Florida. They are still searching for the bear. A security camera on a street in India captured a moment when a bull took a parked scooter and rolled it into the road. A Violent humanoid robot snaped and attacked factory workers.

Ristorante Pesto in Studio (01:39:57) Gianna from Ristorante Pesto joins the gang to talk about her Nonna who inspired her restuarant. She brings some food for the gang to try out, to promote the new movie ‘Nonna’ on Netflix.

Live Log Pt 2:

Ditching “Old Words” of Endearment (00:00:36) Preston found an article that talks about ‘Gen Z’ phrases to call your significant other that are becoming dated. Some of them include chick, sugar, hun, muffin, bubba, pet, babe, darling, angel and love.

Greg Harris on Zoom (00:26:03) Greg joins the gang to talk about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the induction ceremony this year, and the Philly nominations.

Kyle Dunnigan on Zoom (00:43:57) Kyle joins the gang to talk about his upcoming show at Punchline Philly on Friday & Saturday.

Bizarre File (01:20:18) The 2025 Dance Your PhD contest just occurred. Parents were arrested for keeping their kids at home for 5 years. The world’s first T-rex handbag was made. A referee was arrested for carrying a weapon at a youth sporting event.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (01:47:46) Rapper finesse two times is back in custody. Nicole is tired of being referred to as Travis Kelce’s ex. Jason Statham Sequel 'The Beekeeper 2' Acquired by Amazon MGM Studios. Returned to the Van Halen stage and will perform 13 shows in August. Halsey has announced they have a new single coming out. With 2 months to go for Black Sabbath to perform their final performance Geezer Butler has said he is anxious about how it will go.