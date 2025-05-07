The Countdown Is On For the 2025 MMRBQ!

This is always my favorite day of the year… The 93.3 Annual MMRBQ! We’re just days away from one of the best lineups WMMR has had, featuring:

Alice In Chains, Three Days Grace, Mammoth WVH, Dorothy, Dead Poet Society, Octane, Return To Dust and Fat Mezz!

It’s that time of year again—sun in the sky, volume cranked, and the best damn party is about to blow the roof off Freedom Mortgage Pavilion! That’s right, MMRBQ 2025 is here, and I couldn’t be more fired up to spin music on Preston & Steve’s Karaoke side stage, to meet YOU amazing listeners, and spend all night and day doing what we do best — ALL THINGS THAT ROCK! Here's some of my (so far) favorite memories! I can't wait to make more!

This isn’t just another festival, you know. MMRBQ is our local ritual, a celebration of sound, sweat, and the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll that courses through Philly for almost 57 years. Whether you’re a longtime listener or a first-time headbanger, this year’s show is going to hit harder than ever.

I’ll be on-site spinning tunes and keeping the energy alive between sets, and trust me, bloodsuckers… You’ll want to be right there when the bass drops, the crowd roars, and the air practically catches fire. It’s a dream to be part of a lineup filled with such talent and legendary vibes, and even better to be surrounded by the most passionate, wild, and loyal listeners in rock radio. PLEASE be sure you stop me for a picture, a story, a chat!

I live for this moment—when the gates open, the amps warm up, and every person in the crowd becomes part of the WMMR family. From high fives to sweaty hugs, from head-banging to crowd-surfing, this is home baby.

So, gang! Let’s GET LOUD! I’ll see all of you in a few days so we can rock once more at The MMRBQ!