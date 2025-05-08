Metallica Performance Shows Up on Virginia Tech Seismograph

Metallica played at Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium last night (May 7), and it was a special night for the fans in attendance, especially if they're also fans of Virginia Tech football.



Since 2000, the Virginia Tech Hokies football team famously entered Lane Stadium while "Enter Sandman" played. Considering the significance of the song to the venue, Metallica, of course, performed their hit, but they made fans wait until the final song of their 16-song setlist.



Once Metallica finally began "Enter Sandman," the reaction and collective jumping by the thousands in attendance was so strong that it set off Virginia Tech's seismograph, which read the activity as a small earthquake.