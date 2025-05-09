Join WMMR’s Brent Porche at MontCo Heroes Festival

Brent Porche here, and I had the honor of hosting the MontCo Heroes Festival last year, and the event returns next weekend to Montgomery County. If you're looking for a day filled with great music, food, and a powerful cause, you won't want to miss this.

The Fourth Annual MontCo Heroes Festival is happening on Saturday, May 17th at the Lower Providence Fire Company Fair Grounds in Eagleville PA (3199 Ridge Pike). Gates open for the concert portion of the event at 2:30pm, and there's live music from 3pm to 8pm.

This year's lineup features some fantastic local talent, including Bonehead, the always entertaining Josceppi, and rising star Camille K. But one of the biggest highlights will be the debut of Tommy Conwell's brand new classic rock band, The House Rockers. If you know Tommy, you know that his high energy performances are legendary.

Tickets are $40 and include general admission to the show, plus unlimited food and drinks at the BBQ tasting and beer garden (wine and spirits are extra). There's also a Truck and Jeep Rally option for the same price, which includes a vehicle pass for those who want to make an entrance in style. That kicks off at noon. For the early risers, there's a donut sale at 8am, perfect for fueling up for a stacked Saturday.

All of this supports the Montgomery County Hero Fund, a local nonprofit started in honor of Officer Brad Fox. The fund provides critical support to first responders and their families in times of tragedy. Every ticket helps make sure those who serve our communities are taken care of when they need it most.