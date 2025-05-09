P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Friday, May 9, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Leah Michelle addresses the long running rumor that she can’t read. When It Ends With Us trial begins, we will see Blake Lively testify. Leo DiCaprio attended Met Gala to support his girlfriend. Jennifer Aniston’s stalker is facing charges. James Foley has passed. PR issue has sparked with Megan Markle. Taylor Swift’s former Cape Cod home is being sold. Ben Affleck and JLo have finally sold their house. WB has confirmed that Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in 2027. Things have slowed down for season 5 of Emily in Paris due to the pope being elected. The Pointer Sisters experienced a new revival of their song, Hot Together, due to the GTA VI trailer.

Jason Martinez on Zoom (00:38:21) Jason Martinez from Fox News zooms in from the Vatican to give us the scoop on the Pope election.

Father Steve Paolino on Zoom (00:49:54) We get to hear from Father Steve on his thoughts and opinions about the Pope election.

Bizarre File (01:16:41) A nurse has been accused of shoving cheesy nachos down the leggings of her wife during a 3 am domestic battle. Jackson Arnold hid in his ex-girlfriend's shower with a knife. Police in a small Turkish town burned a mountain of cannabis. A man from Spain ended up in the hospital from sparkling water. Laurna Rook, a blood donation worker won after her co-worker compared her to Darth Vader.

The Connoisseur (01:38:26) The food what Cardinals eat is under scrutiny. Poptart's have announced ice cream sandwiches. Dico's is a new Chinese chain that has charred food that looks like turds. Burger King must face a lawsuit claiming false advertisements. McDonalds no longer holds the crown for cheapest burger. McDonald's reported they had the largest sales decline since Covid. Lunchables have launched a crustless and easily thaw able dippable PB&J.

Junk Drawer (02:42:24) The Cardinals wear a variety of unusual hats. Wearing a baseball hat backwards has psychological traits. Researchers found a way to make you feel touch while in VR.

Bizarre File (03:19:26) A 47-year-old man from Cape Coral Florida was injured by a Bison. A married couple was arrested Sunday for insinuating lude activity in St. Petersburg. The skies above a small Kansas town as a large black ring defied explanation.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:40:46) Harvey Weinstein accuser says he bragged to her about making stars of women he sexually assaulted. Justin Baldoni believes the trial should be live streamed. Alleged murderer Brian Kohberger's search history includes Ted Bundy. Ghost has become the 5th most popular rock band on guitar. As ways to get fired by your band, Drummer of Lamb of God was fired via email in 2019. Tony Hawk 3+4 will have new soundtracks for the game. Peter Frampton came out and played with Pearl Jam last night.