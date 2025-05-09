The Hooters World Premiere ‘Pendulum’ With Pierre Robert

The illustrious 45 year musical career of the Hooters has certainly had its fair share of milestones. From the multi-platinum records to numerous world tours, these hometown heroes always save the best for "the town that rocked the nation: Philadelphia, PA!". The "best" in this instance is Rob Hyman and Eric Bazilian of The Hooters visiting their longtime friend Pierre Robert at the MMR studios to deliver a sonic present. A gift in the form of the world premiere of their brand new single.

Pendulum

According to Rob and Eric, this song is truly about unification. Eric Hyman specifically tells Pierre it is"... about the tumultuous times we live in ... the music is what unites us, I mean, it's such a cliche, but it is really true". It accomplishes that not just with its uplifting lyrics but with its very large and welcoming sound. "it's got that beer hall kind of vibe. You know, my feet are sticky from beer but I I'm already starting to sing along and I barely know the song!" exclaims Pierre after playing it for the first time. The venerable midday host also expresses how much he's looking forward to hearing it live

The Hooters at The Met

A full week after the MMRBQ, we welcome back The Hooters for an MMR concert event as they kick of their 45th anniversary tour in the City of Brotherly Love. They do so with their first concert in the city limits in 15 years playing the gorgeous Metropolitan Opera House (aka The Met) on Broad Street. The new single "Pendulum" will also be available to be purchased on a 45rpm vinyl to celebrate the milestone of the band.