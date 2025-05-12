ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Jerry Cantrell on How He Got a Solo Song on the ‘Sinners’ Soundtrack

The hit horror film Sinners has brought in over $284 million worldwide so far. The film’s soundtrack is a unique mix of blues, soul, jazz, and R&B. In that wonderful…

The hit horror film Sinners has brought in over $284 million worldwide so far. The film's soundtrack is a unique mix of blues, soul, jazz, and R&B. In that wonderful mix is Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, who's featured on the soundtrack. So, how did Cantrell end up on the film's soundtrack? Lars Ulrich has a lot to do with it.

Cantrell explained to Metal Hammer that the Metallica drummer previously worked Ludwig Göransson, who was tasked with creating the soundtrack and score for Sinners. According to Cantrell, "[Ulrich] explained that Ludwig and the director Ryan Coogler wanted to talk to me about taking a piece of the score and writing a song out of it. So he put it together and we pounded out 'In Moonlight,' which was great, man, and the movie is so well-made.

"In Moonlight" can be heard below. Meanwhile, the entire Sinners soundtrack is available for streaming and download here.


Currently, Alice in Chains are on the shelf due to a health issue with drummer Sean Kinney.

Last week, the band shared in a statement, "After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows."

AIC continued, "While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time."

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
