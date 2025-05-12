Limited Time Only! MMRBQ 2025 Concert Shirts in MMR Rock Shop
What. A. Day! MMRBQ 2025 was full of magical moments. Thanks to Live Nation, the venue staff and to all our great listeners that came out to celebrate the kick off of the summer concert season.
Check out the first round of photos from the day on @933WMMR social media. Lots more images, interviews and backstage moments coming soon to wmmr.com/mmrbq.
If you missed out on the official MMRBQ 2025 concert t-shirt at the merch booth, it's back on sale for a limited time! Visit the MMR Rock Shop to purchase one for everyone in your concert crew.
Sale ends Sunday, May 18th.
Visit the MMR Rock Shop
