The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Monday, May 12, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Taylor Swift is being subpoenaed in the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni lawsuit. Taylor Swift was spotted at a local Philly florist for Mother's Day; she had a chocolate croissant. Tom Hardy talked about his health struggles and joked that his body is falling apart. Amber Heard revealed she gave birth to twins on Mother's Day. Pope Leo’s brother gave a peek a behind the scenes at the cardinal's selection process. Suits LA has been cancelled, maybe that’s why he didn’t come on the show. NBC also cancelled Night Court. ABC renewed several shows including American Idol, AFV, Celebrity Jeopardy/Wheel of Fortune, and more. Return to Silent Hill is officially on the way. They play the clips.

Charging Kids Rent (00:34:35) A mother on TikTok is charging her tween daughters rent. Listeners Zoom in to share their opinion on when or if parents should charge their kids rent.

Bizarre File (01:24:53) A Nebraska man is facing felony charges after being accused of attacking his neighbor with a lightsaber. Three people were injured when a fight broke out and shots were fired at Big Ed’s Restaurant in North Carolina. A PA woman is facing charges after stealing hundreds of dollars' worth of candles from CVS. A Kansas man is in custody after attacking police officers and his own dog.

Philadelphia Ghostbusters in Studio (01:30:53) Philadelphia Ghostbusters will be at the Philly Fan Expo on May 16th to 18th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center!

MMRBQ 2025 Recap (01:52:18) The gang highlights the top moments of the 2025 MMRBQ!

Deloading & Learning New Skills (02:46:08) The gang discusses what “Deloading” is and how they can possibly apply it in their own lives.

Bizarre File (03:17:23) A woman in Greece filed for divorce after using ChatGPT to catch her husband cheating using an analysis of coffee grounds. A local village was left terrified after finding bodies mauled and missing organs. An English hospital announced that 14 infant nurses are pregnant and expecting babies of their own.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:41:41) Jennifer Aniston’s stalker was evaluated last week for trial; he blew it when he ate the computer. Khloe Kardashians new look makes her look like Khris; it makes sense for a daughter to look like her after a million dollars. David Draymond proposed to his girlfriend on stage, let’s hear the audio. Metallica played in Virginia last night and Enter Sandman is the Hokie’s entrance song; they were so loud it made an earthquake. Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney shared an update after his health scare. Rob Halford from Judas Priest had to use an oxygen mask during a performance.