Enter Preston & Steve’s Seagull Screech-Off Contest | May 23rd | Keenan’s in North Wildwood
Enter Preston & Steve’s Seagull Screech-Off Contest happening Friday morning, May 23rd at Keenan’s Irish Pub in North Wildwood. Picture this: it’s a warm day on the beach. Clear skies….
Enter Preston & Steve's Seagull Screech-Off Contest happening Friday morning, May 23rd at Keenan's Irish Pub in North Wildwood.
Picture this: it's a warm day on the beach. Clear skies. Ocean crashing in the distance. Chatter of fellow beach goers all around. The loud call of one seagull to another calling dips on snacks they spot from the sky. This is the Jersey Shore.
Love 'em or hate 'em, seagulls are iconic to the landscape of our summers. And apparently there are humans who do a damn good impression!
If you are one of these people and you will be at Keenan's in North Wildwood on Friday, May 23, 2025 by 7AM, then submit a video. You could end up on stage with The Preston & Steve Show competing for prizes!
To Enter: email your contact info + video of your impression to Marisa@wmmr.com
Watch the Preston & Steve Seagull Screech-Off:
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.