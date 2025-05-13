ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Enter Preston & Steve’s Seagull Screech-Off Contest | May 23rd | Keenan’s in North Wildwood

Enter Preston & Steve’s Seagull Screech-Off Contest happening Friday morning, May 23rd at Keenan’s Irish Pub in North Wildwood. Picture this: it’s a warm day on the beach. Clear skies….

Marisa Magnatta
Preston & Steve Show's live broadcast from Keenan's in North Wildwood, May 2023

The 25th annual Preston and Steve broadcast on WMMR Radio celebrating the opening of the Jersey Shore beaches this Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 26, 2023 at Keenan’s North Wildwood in North Wildwood, Pennsylvania. (Photo by WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN/CAIN IMAGES)

Love 'em or hate 'em, seagulls are iconic to the landscape of our summers. And apparently there are humans who do a damn good impression!

If you are one of these people and you will be at Keenan's in North Wildwood on Friday, May 23, 2025 by 7AM, then submit a video. You could end up on stage with The Preston & Steve Show competing for prizes!

To Enter: email your contact info + video of your impression to Marisa@wmmr.com

Watch the Preston & Steve Seagull Screech-Off:

Keenan's
Marisa MagnattaWriter
Marisa Magnatta, Producer at The Preston & Steve Show, has clocked-in two decades at 93.3 WMMR, Philly. She’s your source for everything Philly, concert, sports fan, restaurant or Preston & Steve Show related.
