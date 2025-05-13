Enter Preston & Steve’s Seagull Screech-Off Contest | May 23rd | Keenan’s in North Wildwood

The 25th annual Preston and Steve broadcast on WMMR Radio celebrating the opening of the Jersey Shore beaches this Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 26, 2023 at Keenan’s North Wildwood in North Wildwood, Pennsylvania. (Photo by WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN/CAIN IMAGES)

Enter Preston & Steve's Seagull Screech-Off Contest happening Friday morning, May 23rd at Keenan's Irish Pub in North Wildwood.

Picture this: it's a warm day on the beach. Clear skies. Ocean crashing in the distance. Chatter of fellow beach goers all around. The loud call of one seagull to another calling dips on snacks they spot from the sky. This is the Jersey Shore.

Love 'em or hate 'em, seagulls are iconic to the landscape of our summers. And apparently there are humans who do a damn good impression!

If you are one of these people and you will be at Keenan's in North Wildwood on Friday, May 23, 2025 by 7AM, then submit a video. You could end up on stage with The Preston & Steve Show competing for prizes!

Watch the Preston & Steve Seagull Screech-Off: