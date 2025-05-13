Fisher Cats Spotted in Delco and Casey’s Ascared
Breaking news: Fisher Cats have been spotted in Delco. So they have people pooping on cars, the Pope, and now weasels. Now you know why Casey’s terrified.
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
