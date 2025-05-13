Everything You Need To Know About MMR’s Opening Of The Jersey Shore 2025

On Friday, May 23rd (or the night / days before) MMR listeners from across the Delaware Valley will make their first trek of the Summer to the Jersey Shore.

Where ever you end up that weekend, take MMR with you by downloading the MMR App, streaming the station on wmmr.com or asking your smart speaker to 'Play MMR'.

Even better: come hang out with the MMR crew at spots up and down the coast.

Preston & Steve | Keenan's North Wildwood

The day begins bright and early at 6am. The Preston & Steve Show are throwing their annual summer kickoff party at Keenan's in North Wildwood presented by Coors Banquet. If you haven't been to one of these parties, you are missing out. It's free to attend (21+) and filled with the craziest antics and stunts.

* Thursday night (5/22), CaseyBoy, Nick and Marisa are hosting an Official Opening of the Jersey Shore pre-party at Keenan's from 7-9pm. Our friends from Happy Thursday will be there with giveaways, drink specials and a chance to win a Cut the Line Pass for Friday morning.

Pierre Robert | Tropicana Atlantic City

Next up, Pierre Robert takes over the airwaves with a live broadcast from Tropicana in Atlantic City beginning at 10:30am. Stop by (exact location to be revealed soon) and enjoy the Summer Vibes with the legendary afternoon icon.

Brent Porche | Metallica Takeover

Back in Philly, Metallica is taking over the city for the weekend. Brent Porche will be broadcasting live from Lincoln Financial Field before the Friday night show.

The metal party continues on Saturday, May 24th with seven events taking place across the city including a conversation with Kirk Hammett and Gibson Guitars’ Mark Agnesi at The Fillmore, The Art of Squindo hosted by WMMR’s Sara at The Foundry, and a Metallica Rock & Bowl Tournament with MMR staff and Metallica crew at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.

Now that you know where we'll be, let us know your plans! Stay connected with WMMR by calling or texting our new number, 610-660-9333.

Wherever you celebrate the kickoff to summer, take MMR with you!