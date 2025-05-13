Think FAST for Strokes: Warning Signs and What to Do

You can’t act fast enough when someone’s exhibiting stroke symptoms.

A stroke, sometimes called a brain attack, occurs when a blood vessel supplying blood to your brain becomes blocked, or a weakened or malformed vessel bursts, robbing your brains cells of life-giving blood. A stroke can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability, or even death.

Ischemic Strokes are caused by an occlusion or ‘clot’ blocking the blood vessel, while a Hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a weak or malformed vessel bursts. Transient Ischemic attacks are ‘warning strokes.’ The American Stroke Association can tell you more about the different types of strokes, their causes, and their treatment.

The sooner treatment begins, the better the outcome!

The American Stroke Association has created an easy acronym to recognize the stroke warning signs: F.A.S.T.

F – Face Drooping or Numbness When the person smiles, does one side droop?

A - Arm Weakness Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift down?

S - Speech Difficulty Is speech slurred? Can the person repeat a simple sentence correctly and clearly?

T - Time to Call 911 If you see any of these signs, even if the symptoms go away, the person needs to go to the hospital immediately.

There are other important warning signs that also warrant immediate attention. Look out for sudden numbness, not just in the face or arm, but also in the leg, especially if it’s on one side of the body. Confusion: are you having trouble speaking or understanding speech? A sudden vision change in one or both eyes is another indicator of stroke, as is dizziness with loss of balance or coordination.

Persistent headaches are a known risk factor for stroke; a severe headache with no known cause is a warning sign that you may be experiencing a stroke.

Do not drive to the hospital, let someone else drive you. The key to stroke treatment and recovery is getting to the hospital quickly and the trained EMTs can begin life-saving treatment on the way to the emergency room. They may also choose to take you to a specialized stroke center instead of a local facility. Not only will you receive faster care when arriving by ambulance, the EMTs will have already collected your information and alerted hospital medical staff that you’re on your way, giving them time to prepare your treatment.

Learn the warning signs of stroke; think F.A.S.T. and act fast for the best possible outcome!

When it comes to stroke care, time is of the essence. Jefferson Health, with the most stroke centers in the region, delivers expert stroke care to communities across Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware.