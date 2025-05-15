P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Thursday, May 15, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) Jennifer Lopez revealed that she injured her face during rehearsal for the 2025 American Music Awards. Taylor Swift’s lawyers are fighting the Blake Lively/David Badlani trial. LC Hewitt has been living with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Theo Von got into a physical conversation with a stranger. Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes will tie the knot soon. The Mission Impossible finale got a standing ovation. Maya Hawk has joined the new Hunger Games movie. Max is now going back to HBO Max. Netflix is bringing back 8 hit series. They play the clips.

Josh and Melissa on Zoom (00:34:43) Josh and Melisa were from the news segment this morning and their neighbor tried to poison their dog.

My Neighbor Tried to Poison My Dog Stories (00:46:06) Listeners call in to tell their story similar to Josh and Melisa’s.

Bizarre File (01:24:14) A man in Massachusetts pled guilty for opening a door to a plane while in flight. Louisiana police found a naked man inside a display shed at a store performing a lude act. A disturbing avian mystery report of birds exploding. Authorities executed a prostitution money laundering scheme. Woman went to hospital after striking her face on the ground.

The Noticer (01:48:04) A robot beat a Rubik's Cube in .103 seconds. Topps released a non-sports card for the Pope. China and Russia signed a deal to build a reactor base on the moon. The TSA just banned all lithium power devices from checked luggage. Apple just dropped a new sound therapy collection.

Catching Birds (02:36:08) Casey found a video of people catching seagulls. We find an old video of a woman at a park catching sparrows. Steve’s neighbor calls in to give some bird information.

Anthony Michael Hall on the Phone (02:53:11) Anthony Michael Hall calls in to talk about his new film Roswell Delirium and the Breakfast Club reunion.

Bizarre File (03:19:47) A Houston woman celebrated her cat's 15th birthday with a Quinceanera. A man was arrested for wearing a clown mask and a chainsaw. A police officer was rescued from a sinking cruiser. He had to escape out of the window and wait for someone to come and get him. A former Space-X employee with Crohn’s disease filed a lawsuit for them tracking his bathroom time. Father of a crypto entrepreneur was kidnapped and held for ransom.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:38:47) Elizabeth Hurley is head over heels in love with Billy Rae Cyrus. Jordan Hudson is quitting and living with Bill Belichick. George Clooney was not recognized by Joe Biden. Wolfgang Van Halen changes their band name from Mammoth WVH. Foo Fighters announced their first concert for 2025. Preston got an email that May 29th is a huge concert with local bands familiar with MMR.