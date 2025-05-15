ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Alice in Chains’ Sean Kinney Shares Statement Following Medical Issue

Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney has released a statement after a health issue led the band to cancel all upcoming shows. Kinney’s lengthy statement began by thanking fans for…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sean Kinney of Alice in Chains performs during the 2013 Rockstar Energy UPROAR Festival at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 18, 2013 in Wantagh, New York.
Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for BWR-PR

Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney has released a statement after a health issue led the band to cancel all upcoming shows.

Kinney's lengthy statement began by thanking fans for their understanding during this time. He particularly mentioned fans who had tickets to the band's May 8 show in Uncasville, Conn., which was canceled at the last minute. Kinney wrote, "It's not lost on the band and myself that you spend money, make plans and alter your schedules to come and see us, and it's deeply disappointing to have had this happen."

He noted that he's "not particularly fond of my health issues being made public, but I understand that people are concerned." Kinney then details going through the five stages of grief regarding the cancellation of the band's upcoming shows:

"1. Denial (I'm fine)
2. Anger (F*** this - I'm still going to play)
3. Bargaining (What's it gonna take for me to hear a better diagnosis?)
4. Depressions (This sucks)
5. Acceptance (This sucks, but okay)"

Kinney closed by saying, "The outpouring of love, concern, and well wishes has been both extremely humbling and very much appreciated. The good news is that I'm going to be fine, and I'm going to live. The bad news (for some of you?) is that I'm going to be fine, and I'm going to live."

Alice In Chains
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Nine Inch Nails: Details on Their New Future Ruins Festival
MusicNine Inch Nails: Details on Their New Future Ruins FestivalErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Manila for Concert in September 2025
MusicSmashing Pumpkins Coming to Manila for Concert in September 2025Laura Adkins
Sammy Hagar is Happy About David Lee Roth Touring Again
MusicSammy Hagar is Happy About David Lee Roth Touring AgainErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect