Live Nation’s Concert Week 2025

Eric Simon

Eric Simon
2025 Live Nation Concert Week
In partnership with
Live Nation

Concert Week is here- get $30 tickets to many of the area’s summer concerts for one week only.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 21st.

Go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for tickets and info.

Listed Concerts At The Mann:

Simple Minds 6/14

Rod Stewart 7/12

Cyndi Laupe 7/20

Kesha 7/29

Lord Huron 8/1

Big Time Rush 8/2

Goo Goo Dolls 8/3

Modest Mouse 8/5

Leon Bridges 9/5

Alabama Shakes 9/18

Mt Joy 9/26

Mt Joy 9/27

Concerts At Freedom Mortgage Pavilion:

Halsey 6/7

Thomas Rhett 7/11

Creed 7/12

Summer Of Loud 7/23

The Offspring 7/29

Kidz Bop Kids 8/2

AJR 8/6

Styx 8/8

Volbeat 8/9

The Doobie Brothers 8/13

Willie Nelson 9/12

Tyler Childers 9/24

$uicideboy$ 10/1

Eric SimonWriter
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
