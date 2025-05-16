Live Nation’s Concert Week 2025
Concert Week is here- get $30 tickets to many of the area’s summer concerts for one week only. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 21st. Go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for…
In partnership withLive Nation
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, May 21st.
Go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for tickets and info.
Listed Concerts At The Mann:
Simple Minds 6/14
Rod Stewart 7/12
Cyndi Laupe 7/20
Kesha 7/29
Lord Huron 8/1
Big Time Rush 8/2
Goo Goo Dolls 8/3
Modest Mouse 8/5
Leon Bridges 9/5
Alabama Shakes 9/18
Mt Joy 9/26
Mt Joy 9/27
Concerts At Freedom Mortgage Pavilion:
Halsey 6/7
Thomas Rhett 7/11
Creed 7/12
Summer Of Loud 7/23
The Offspring 7/29
Kidz Bop Kids 8/2
AJR 8/6
Styx 8/8
Volbeat 8/9
The Doobie Brothers 8/13
Willie Nelson 9/12
Tyler Childers 9/24
$uicideboy$ 10/1
