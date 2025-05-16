ContestsMMR Rock Shop
National Pizza Party Day: Extra Loud and Cheesy!

Jacky Bam Bam
Let’s get cheesy! Grab your napkins, crank up 93.3 WMMR and get ready to grease those plates: National Pizza Day is celebrated on May 15th and it’s bringing the flavor louder than a Marshall stack at full blast. 

If there’s ever been a day to celebrate the world’s most delicious masterpiece, this is it. This ain't your average food holiday it’s a full-blown, deep crust, deep dish, cheese-drenched rock concert for your taste buds… and Let’s get one thing straight: pizza isn’t just food. It’s a lifestyle. It’s all I lived on when I was a young and rocking musician living on Saint Mark’s Place in NYC! 

Fun Fact and Funnily enough… I only eat pizza one month out of the entire year: After the Mummers Parade! I work up the craziest appetite and eat it maybe three times in January until the next New Years Day Parade! Don’t tell anyone! Lol. Pizza is, for most us anyway, the late-night fuel after a dive bar gig, the hot box of joy that shows up during a vinyl listening session, the backstage pass to happiness. Whether you’re a punk rocker with a pepperoni passion or a metalhead with a heart of mozzarella (MEOW!) today’s the day to pay tribute to the true rock star of the culinary world…

You of course know I love my buddies over at the long-standing staple, Lorenzo’s on South Street! They’re a MUST for us late night travelers, musicians and Philadelphians. -I also LOVE De Vincenzo’s with my longtime Amigo Cliff the Oil Man, one of the original FULLTIME VAMPIRES! Their food is insanely delicious. If you haven’t been to De Vincenszo’s Pizza yet, you’re seriously missing out. This isn’t just pizza – it’s a full-on experience. From the crispy, wood-fired crust to the rich, flavorful tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella that melts JUUUUST right, every slice is a tribute to true Italian tradition. De Vincenzo’s ALWAYS hook it up with extra anchovies (YEAH - I said it!) and cheese.

What are your favorite toppings? 

xoxoxo Chef BamBam 

The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
