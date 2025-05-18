ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Win Floor Tickets for both Metallica Concerts

Brent Porche has your shot at the ultimate Metallica Memorial Day Weekend Concert Experience- a pair of Floor/GA tickets for each show 5/23 and 5/25 at The Linc + a signed tour poster!!

Eric Simon
Metallica 2025
Brent Porche has your shot at the ultimate Metallica Memorial Day Weekend Concert Experience- a pair of Floor/GA tickets for each show 5/23 and 5/25 at The Linc + a signed tour poster!!

Listen to Brent's show Monday 5/19 through Wednesday 5/21 for a Metallica Song of the Hour for each hour Brent is on air- that's right- 3pm to 7pm, all you need to do is listen to hear a Metallica song each hour while Brent is on the air.

Each Metallica song during Brent's show is an entry for the best Metallica prize for their GIGANTIC concerts taking place at The Linc this weekend.

Enter the song title, each one is another entry, so tune in to Brent's show and enter up to 4 times per day with the correct song title.

4 Entries per person, per day (5/19//25 thru 5/21/25). Contest ends Wed 5/21/25 at 11:59pm.

Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
