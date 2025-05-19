Gavin Rossdale: The HERO of MMRBQ 2025 [INTERVIEW]

When news came down that Alice In Chains would be cancelling their MMRBQ performance due to drummer Sean Kinney's health issues, the scramble officially began. As the old saying goes: "The show must go on!". Gavin Rossdale of Bush had heard the call and decided to act. After jumping off the stage in Nova Scotia on Friday they immediately started the trek south to make the show. Pierre Robert went backstage to chat with Gavin to find out how the journey went.

From Canada to Camden

After hearing about the plight of the MMRBQ, Bush immediately wanted to jump onboard. "The band we really wanted to doit. It was a great opportunity. You know, we felt bad for for Sean [Kinney of Alice in Chains]"says Gavin Rossdale. "And then there's that sort of thing of our history with you guys" highlighting Bush's friendship with WMMR over the years. Pierre was fascinated by the logistics of how the band made it from the remote edge of Canada to "sunny, tropical" Camden, New Jersey.

On that remarkable feat Rossdale explains "We drove through the night. We had two team drivers on both the buses ... they drove the sort of 15 hours or whatever it was ... We get on a plane with the entire crew and the band, and then we get here". They then went on to perform and absolutely electric set for those in attendance.