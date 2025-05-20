Halestorm Announces New Album ‘Everest’ With Massive 90-City World Tour

Powerhouse Halestorm will unleash their sixth album, Everest, on August 8 through Atlantic Records. The band hits the road on September 11 from Salem, Virginia, and concludes on October 11 in Spokane, Washington. The tour is called EVEREST, and it will include Lindsey Stirling and APOCALYPTICA. The North American leg has 28 shows.

At Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville fest on May 15, they stunned the crowd with five cuts from the upcoming release. The set included "Fallen Star," "WATCH OUT!," "Darkness Always Wins," "Rain Your Blood On Me" and "Everest."

"Our album, Everest, is a story of our journey as a band, full of beautiful endings and new beginnings," Halestorm said on X.

GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb took the reins in Savannah, Georgia. Breaking from tradition, the band cut each track fresh off writing, ditching demos and prep work. The raw approach paid off.

“We've been a band with the same four members for the last 22 years, and, somehow, it (Everest) is the only production that actually really captured the essence of what we are,” said lead singer and guitarist Lzzy Hale to News-Journal Online.

Iron Maiden will share European stages, and Volbeat joins Halestorm for North American dates. A coveted spot at Black Sabbath's final Birmingham show adds extra weight.

Lzzy Hale wields the mic and axe, brother Arejay pounds drums, Joe Hottinger rips leads, and Josh Smith anchors on bass. Their sound has earned gold and platinum certifications.

"Darkness Always Wins" breaks new ground as the first single. Piano meets crushing guitars while tackling themes of persistence against odds.