System of a Down Sets Six-Show North American Tour with Three Rock Powerhouses

System of a Down will storm through three cities for six shows this fall, bringing an all-star lineup to massive stadiums. The band picked Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, and Deftones to join their thunderous return, and they formed in the late 1990s.

The tour dates are August 27-28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, August 31-September 1 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, and September 3-5 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, ON. Prime spots cost a staggering $108,502.

Each stop lasts two nights, and these shows break a long stretch of silence. The group has played just scattered shows since stepping back in 2006. Members also pursued solo projects.

The wait for fresh music stretches back to 2005, when "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize" hit stores. Fans still blast their biggest hits like "B.Y.O.B," "Lonely Day," and the wild energy of "Chop Suey!" The lack of new music has led to ongoing fan anticipation for new material.

MetLife shows start at $135 for night one, climbing to $169 the next evening. Chicago fans will pay a minimum of $158 for the opener, dropping to $119 for round two. Toronto kicks off at $71, with the finale priced from $106. Tickets are available through StubHub.