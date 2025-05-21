1, 2, 3, 4! A Drummer’s Take on National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

Today is National Buy a Musical Instrument Day and there's no other kind of gift that keeps on giving! Every May 22nd, the world gets a little louder—and a whole lot more fun. It’s National Buy a Musical Instrument Day, a time when rhythm meets melody, and inspiration strikes in music shops and online carts alike. As a drummer and lifelong music aficionado, I can tell you: there's no better time to turn your curiosity into creativity, and your dreams into downbeats.

I started out as wee lad, obsessed with the rhythms and backbeats of the Musical Godfathers and Godmothers but behind the scenes, I was studying the drummers who kept them solid: Carmine Appice, Hal Blaine, Charlie Watts, Karen Carpenter, Roger Earl, and Tony Williams... I could go on! I soon became obsessed with matching the beat of my feet on the sidewalk, to the reel to reels my dad would play and one day... My wish came true and I came home to a full Fibes drumkit! (Only the real ones know Fibes, baby!)

Momma and Poppa BamBam

From there, it was history. I'd play for the rest of my life even touring the Country and sharing the stage with the biggest acts in the world! Some of my heroes becoming close friends and even hosting drum clinics! I still get on my neighbors nerves today, I'm sure haha! I share this sentiment and story with you, since most of the journeys we venture on together, whether it is at a show, a concert, the MMRBQ, a family or friend's gathering... is centered around MUSIC! The one thing that unites us ALL.

Today is about a beginning. It's about sharing the gift of music! Whether you're pounding drums, plucking strings, blowing brass, or bowing a violin... make noise. Make beautiful, messy, glorious noise. Because music doesn’t just fill the air—it fills the soul. Playing music reduces stress, boosts creativity and—let’s be honest: Makes you feel awesome...