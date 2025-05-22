Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Black Sabbath Show Really is The End

Yes, Black Sabbath has given two other "farewell" shows in the past, but Ozzy Osbourne says the legendary band's set at "Back to the Beginning."



The Prince of Darkness shared in a new interview with Classic Rock, "The original Sabbath will never be on stage together again. From the late '60s, we’re probably one of the only bands where the original members are still alive and speaking with one another."

The "Back to the Beginning" event will also serve as Ozzy's final performance as a solo artist, and he's been hard at work preparing for the show. He shared in April that he's in "heavy training" for the concert, which is taking place in Birmingham, England. He noted, "I haven't done anything for, jeez, it's gonna be seven years. I've been through all these surgeries. It really is like starting from scratch."

As for what kind of training he's been doing, Ozzy says, "It's endurance training. I mean, the first thing to go when you're laid up is your stamina. So, believe it or not, I'm doing two sets of three-minute walks a day [and] weight training."

What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show