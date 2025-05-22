P&S Livestream is powered by Neumann University, Come Discover the NU You

The Preston & Steve Show Livestream Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Rundown

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) George Wendt from ‘Cheers’ has passed away at 76. Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson are reportedly engaged. Ryan Reynolds demands Justin Baldoni pay legal fees after ‘meritless’ defamation claims. Spike Lee thinks “Highest 2 Lowest” may be his final Denzel Washington collab due to the actor's impending retirement. The trailer for season 4 of ‘The Bear’ is out. The next Spiderman film is more than 1 year away, but the new movie, ‘Brand New Day’ is rumored to have three new villains; tombstone, boomerang, and scorpion. The first trailer for ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ is out. The mobile game, Clash of Clans is getting a series on Netflix. Yellowjacket is rumored to be coming back for another season.

Secondary Characters in TV Shows (00:40:58) The gang talks about the passing of George Wendt and shares their favorite secondary characters from TV shows. Listeners also call in and share their favorite secondary characters. Thank you, everyone!

Fox Good Day (01:15:40) Mike and Alex join the gang and ask if they think that anyone would be able to successfully land a plane. Preston thinks he could, but Steve doesn’t. Mike and Alex don’t think they could either. Thank you, Mike and Alex!

Bizarre Files (01:18:37) A New York man attempted to have a romantic rival killed and his body fed to pigs with the help of a nun, has pleaded guilty. A New Orleans jail maintenance worker has been arrested after admitting he turned water off to a toilet covering a hole in a cell wall, allowing 10 men to squeeze through the gap in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent U.S. history. A Charleston, South Carolina personal injury attorney was arrested after he had been found yelling down the street with no clothes on.

Coolest Teacher – Upper Merion High School (01:46:59) Timothy has been teaching for 15 years at Upper Merion HS. He plays the tuba and has been playing since 7th grade. He latched onto the book Tubby the Tuba and has been playing ever since. Timothy likes getting students who are like a blank canvas and don't know what they want to play because he can test out different instruments with them. The nice thing about music is it builds a sense of community. I am around these students more than their parents sometimes and that builds community just by being with them. Upper Merion is done their concerts and performances and just have a graduation performance left. His plans for the summer are relaxing and enjoying some time in Florida with his girlfriend. Thank you, Mr. Timothy Spangler!

The Stream of Consciousnissner (01:54:35) There is a car part named after Jayne Mansfield.

Beach Bum (01:57:58) How to handle unruly crowds down the shore. Airbnb is cracking down on partying at their rental homes. Wonderland Pier site to reopen this summer with an arcade and pizza shop on Ocean City Boardwalk. Chickie's & Pete's will pay Atlantic City Expressway tolls from 4-5 p.m. Friday. Lucy the Elephant is the number 1 roadside attraction.

Car Crash Stories (02:41:50) The gang talks about a recent tragedy in New Jersey where a dump truck crashed into a house. Listeners call in and share stories that have happened to them where their home has been destroyed from fires, natural disasters, or vehicles.

Bizarre Files (03:16:11) Minister of Communities for Northern Ireland was speaking at a conference. He said in his speech that they had all the good-looking people up front. In Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, it is illegal to wear high heels in public if they are over two inches in height and less than one square inch of bearing surface without first getting a permit. A tourist attraction allows tourists to sleep while suspended over 320-foot cliff.

Tom Segura on Zoom (03:21:14) Tom Segura joins the gang to talk about his tour and will be at the Hard Rock in AC in June. Thank you for joining us, Tom!

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:52:06) At a recent Guns and Roses concert, Axl Rose lost it on the band’s new drummer after he played the wrong song. Rod Stewart will get a lifetime achievement award at the American Music Awards. A long-lost memorial bust of Jim Morrison has been recovered 37 years after it was stolen.

Goodbye Intern Kaileigh (04:02:17) Kaileigh’s last day is today. She goes to Neumann University and studies Communications with a minor in Sign Language. Thank you, Kaileigh!