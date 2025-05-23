ContestsMMR Rock Shop
From the MMaRchives: Kirk Hammett and Pierre Robert

To celebrate the mighty Metallica’s return to Philadelphia this weekend, Pierre Robert takes us back to an interview he had with their lead guitarist Kirk Hammett in 2009. Prior to…

Pierre Robert
Kirk Hammett of Metallica and Pierre Robert of WMMR pose backstage in 2009
Pierre Robert

To celebrate the mighty Metallica's return to Philadelphia this weekend, Pierre Robert takes us back to an interview he had with their lead guitarist Kirk Hammett in 2009. Prior to their Philly set during the World Magnetic tour at the Big Joint (then called the Wachovia Center) the pair discussed their west coast roots and love of Philly, favorite vegetarian restaurants, getting a "pep talk" from legendary record producer Rick Rubin, and the wild production setup of their tours. Listen to that conversation below on the MMaRchives Podcast.

Metallica: Two Shows in Philadelphia This Weekend

The Four Horsemen will ride into Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly tonight (5/23) and Sunday (5/25) for a no-repeats double header. This is part of the M72 World Tour in support of their latest album 72 Seasons, but expect to hear music from all eras of Metallica. A few tickets remain for each show. The first show will kick off with Ice Nine Kills and Limp Bizkit, and at the second show we'll see Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies.

Pierre has a Metallica set standing by in the Workforce Block today at noon; stream it on your way to the show or the shore. Later, Brent Porche will broadcast live from the Linc 3-7pm. You can find him outside of the gate before you get your ticket scanned in the Pepsi Plaza near Lot K. On Sunday, crank up the volume on Radio Sara's concert warm-up hour with music and interview clips to get you to the show, starting around 5pm.

Metallica Philly Takeover Events

On Saturday (5/24), the day between the two big shows, there's plenty taking place across the city for the Metallica family. MMR's HQ will be at the Fillmore complex in Fishtown. There's a Rock and Bowl Tournament with Brent Porche, MMR staff and Metallica crew at Brooklyn Bowl starting at 2pm, The Art of Squindo hosted by Radio Sara in the Foundry 4pm, and a conversation with Kirk Hammett and Gibson Guitars’ Mark Agnesi at the Fillmore at 6pm - all in the same building. Tickets and info available here.

Flashback: Pierre Robert Backstage with Kirk Hammett

Pierre RobertAuthor
From roughly 10:30am to somewhere around 3 (we call it Pierre Standard Time) weekdays Philadelphia rocks with (and loves) Pierre Robert on WMMR. Pierre Robert began his illustrious career at the pioneering progressive rock station KSAN, in his hometown San Francisco, but it’s through his uninterrupted 42-year tenure at Philadelphia‘s legendary WMMR that he’s made his mark. One of the city’s most recognizable celebrities will write about being at the center of its live music scene and greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums.
